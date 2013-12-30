Income Tax
Scott Walker's Scariest Tax Plan Yet
If you thought Republican Gov. Scott Walker's destruction of bargaining rights for public employees was politically and economically devastating for Wisconsin, you ain't seen nothing yet more
Dec 30, 2013 6:02 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: State Budget Details Reveal GOP Pettiness
We have no doubt that Republican Gov. Scott Walker will use the pending state budget, which was stacked with special interest legislation by the Joint Finance more
Jun 11, 2013 11:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Yup, Walker Is Running for President
Jun 5, 2013 4:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Clock Is Ticking
Today’s the big day forthe budget-writing Joint Finance Committee. They’re trying to cram in as muchbusiness as possible so that you and I won’t have time to sort through thedetails and respond to them. It may take a day, it may take a few days.. more
Jun 4, 2013 3:42 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Few Bright Spots for Women in Walker’s Budget
Gov. Scott Walker’s 2013-2015 state budget doesn’t include the drastic funding cuts and collective bargaining changes he imposed in his previous budget.But its mixed bag of income tax cuts, Medicaid more
May 15, 2013 1:02 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Tax Cut Politics
Polls, the ones Americans entered to vote in November and the public opinion surveys they’ve answered since, show people are starting to see through dishonest Republican political rhetoric. more
Feb 4, 2013 4:35 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
