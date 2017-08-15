RSS

Irish Fest, Punk Fest, Guitar Fest and Breadfest highlight a week with even more festivals than usual. more

Aug 15, 2017 2:41 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The 4th annual IndiaFest Milwaukee will return to Bay View’sHumboldt Park on Saturday, August 20.The daylong event opens with a welcome ceremony observingthe 70th Independence Day of India, featuring a parade, flag hoisting andnational.. more

Jul 8, 2016 3:48 PM Around MKE

Irish Fest gets rolling, while Kenny Rogers and Salt-N-Pepa do the Wisconsin State Fair and the Goo Goo Dolls catch a Brewers game. more

Aug 11, 2015 8:31 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo credit: Shepherd Express Staff

Start marking your calendars: Milwaukee’s summerfestival season is nearly upon us and it goes by fast. During the peak of summer,the city offers more outdoor events than even the most ardent festival-goer cankeep up with, so be sure to take not.. more

May 12, 2015 4:30 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

The restless Milwaukee rock trio We Are Your Father subverts traditional blues structures with wild slashes of wiry, distorted guitars, drawing from the grind of metal, the showy guitar heroics of math rock and the nimble groove of funk more

Nov 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In The Future of the Past, Steven Semes persuasively argues for a particular aesthetic of preservation and construction. The University of Notre Dame architecture professor illustrates his call for harmony between old and new, for building ... more

Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Books

