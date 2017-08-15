Indiafest
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 17-23, 2017
Irish Fest, Punk Fest, Guitar Fest and Breadfest highlight a week with even more festivals than usual. more
Aug 15, 2017 2:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
IndiaFest Milwaukee Returns to Humboldt Park
The 4th annual IndiaFest Milwaukee will return to Bay View’sHumboldt Park on Saturday, August 20.The daylong event opens with a welcome ceremony observingthe 70th Independence Day of India, featuring a parade, flag hoisting andnational.. more
Jul 8, 2016 3:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 13-16
Irish Fest gets rolling, while Kenny Rogers and Salt-N-Pepa do the Wisconsin State Fair and the Goo Goo Dolls catch a Brewers game. more
Aug 11, 2015 8:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's 2015 Summer Festival and Street Party Guide
Start marking your calendars: Milwaukee’s summerfestival season is nearly upon us and it goes by fast. During the peak of summer,the city offers more outdoor events than even the most ardent festival-goer cankeep up with, so be sure to take not.. more
May 12, 2015 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
We Are Your Father
The restless Milwaukee rock trio We Are Your Father subverts traditional blues structures with wild slashes of wiry, distorted guitars, drawing from the grind of metal, the showy guitar heroics of math rock and the nimble groove of funk more
Nov 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Future of the Past: A Conservation Ethic for Architecture, Urbanism, and Historic Preservation (W.W. Norton), by Steven W. Semes
In The Future of the Past, Steven Semes persuasively argues for a particular aesthetic of preservation and construction. The University of Notre Dame architecture professor illustrates his call for harmony between old and new, for building ... more
Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books