RSS

Indian Bazaar

shortorder_indianbazaar.jpg.jpe

Danielle Dahl

If you crave Indian home-style and street food, visit Indian Bazaar (5254 S. 27th St.). The all-vegetarian selections span the subcontinent’s cuisine, ranging from southern dishes to the Indo-Chinese fusion found along the northeastern bord... more

Jan 20, 2015 9:40 PM Short Order

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of civil conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we offer our annual summer concert preview, sharing the shows we're most excited to check out in the coming months. Among some of our.. more

May 8, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage10269.jpe

Talk about hidden treasures. Tucked at the rear of the Indian Bazaar grocery store (5254 S. 27th St.), located in an inconspicuous strip mall, is a sit-down, fast-food restaurant with counter service. Overlook the makeshift setting and plas... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES