Indian
‘Healthful Indian Flavors with Alamelu’
Culinary educator Alamelu Vairavan, born and raisedin India but a Milwaukee resident for most of her adult life, has a deep desireto educate people about healthy, flavorful cooking with legumes, rice, meat andfresh veggies. She also hopes to fa.. more
Dec 29, 2014 7:20 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 1 Comments
Sherman Alexie Comes to Centennial Hall
Over the course of his prolific 20-year writing career, Sherman Alexie has given us a view into the modern American-Indian experience through favorites such as The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven and more
Nov 5, 2012 2:06 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Bombay Sweets' Vegetarian Delights
Many people like Bombay Sweets for its simplicity: There is no table service, plates and cutlery are made of plastic, and the offerings are strictly vegetarian. The food is very good—some of the very best East Indian cuisine in the area... more
May 31, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Eclectic Mix in UWM’s ‘Summerdances: Uncovered’
If you attend “Summerdances: Uncovered,” the major concert to be presented through June 5 by the Department of Dance of the UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts, you will do well to bring an open mind about what constitutes contemporary dan... more
Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
2009 Jazz in the Park Highlights
The longstanding knock against Milwaukee’s popular Jazz in the Park concert series is that it rarely books any “real jazz,” which is code for the kind of classic-era Blue Note, hard-bop and cool jazz that the biggest genre enthusiasts love most. M.. more
Jun 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Idle Thoughts about Idle Stage Talent
While I was at the Boulevard Theatre fundraiser on Monday, I had the passing opportunity to talk to actress Anne Miller. She’s going to be in a show this fall, but doesn’t have any work for the time being. With the summer starting up, I suspect th.. more
Jun 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Scent of Curry
Mitchell Streetwas once known as the Polish Grand Avenue, the main drag forMilwaukee’s large Polish-American community. The Poles began m,None more
Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 2 Comments
Gang Gang Dance/Marnie Stern Concert Now Free
In what's usually a sign of very, very poor ticket sales, the Turner Hall Ballroom announced today that Wednesday night's Gang Gang Dance/Marnie Stern concert is now free. Though the co-headliners each had breakthrough years, earning cheers from m.. more
Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jazz in the Park
The last of the summer’s major concert series comes to a close for the season tonight, when Jazz in the Park packs it in for the year after a 6:30 p.m. performance from the fiery salsa band Nabori at ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Noise Fest
Break out your earplugs, because you’re going to need them: Tonight is the beginning of the three-day Milwaukee Noise Fest at the Borg Ward. Included on tonight’s bill, which starts at 7 p.m., a,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
BEST INDIAN/PAKISTANI RESTAURANT
Maharaja 1550 N. Farwell Ave. 276-2250 Talley’s Folly ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
The Spice of Life
MAYURA INDIAN RESTAURANT 1958 N. Farwell Ave. ' 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Dining Out more
Jan 31, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 3 Comments
Memories of India
Thisproved the case at the new Indian Rasoi, located at the corner onceoccupied by Danci chiquangue ,Dining Out more
Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 6 Comments
Get Over It, Will Ya?
Fortunately for myself and my ne`er-do-wells, the book Seven Winning Strategies and the Ul God Grew Tired of Us ,Off the Cuff more
Nov 12, 2007 12:00 AM Yolanda White Off the Cuff
Electrelane Goes Gentle into That Night
"Hiatus" is a well-known code for "pretty much broken up," and Electrelane, sadly, are on hiatus. It'd be hypocritical for any rock writer to cry too loudly about the disbanding, since Elecrelane never received much love from the press, which almo.. more
Nov 8, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music