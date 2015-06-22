Indie Pop
Belle and Sebastian w/ Courtney Barnett @ The Pabst Theater
Veteran indie-rockers Belle and Sebastian and relative newcomer Courtney Barnett brought their separate skillsets to the Pabst Theater Friday. more
Jun 22, 2015 8:00 AM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Resolved: The New Pornographers Are Not an Indie Supergroup
A LexisNexis search shows that, over their 15 year run, English-speaking newspapers have called The New Pornographers a supergroup at least 770 times. That doesn’t include much of the music press—like Rolling more
Nov 12, 2014 11:52 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Sylvan Esso w/ Dosh @ The Pabst Theater
For the sake of one’s own sanity, it’s probably unwise to try to understand, with any real precision, why one act should find rapid success over another of a similar caliber. You could perhaps,Concert Reviews more
Sep 8, 2014 10:44 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Stream the Tantalizing Debut EP from CLLCTIVE's Mystery Artist Wyatt
Since launching this spring, the Milwaukee Internet label CLLCTIVE has established itself as a destination for below-the-radar music, amassing a quick library of unusual electronica, indie-pop and ambient soul. Though it can be difficult to keep u.. more
Aug 6, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Bordercholly's Lo-Fi "Cambridge Woods" EP
Earlier this summer Liam Murphy's singer-songwriter project Bordercholly released "Cambridge Woods," a wistful slice of cabin fever that Murphy recorded while waiting out Milwaukee's frigid winter. Now he's released the rest of the songs he record.. more
Jul 9, 2014 3:54 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Phox's Delightful Debut LP
2014 is shaping up to be a banner year for debut albums from artists with Wisconsin ties that listeners can't help but fall completely in love with on first listen. First came last month's invigorating debut from Sylvan Esso, a duo featuring Milwa.. more
Jun 16, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jim Guttmann
With the rising force of globalism, many talented musicians have felt the pull of eclecticism, but had no feel for pulling it off. Their musical fusions were cold, their juxtapositions mismatched.Veteran jazz and klezmer bassist Jim Guttman... more
Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Camera Obscura to Play Turner Hall Ballroom Nov. 28
The girl-group-worshiping Glasgow indie-pop ensemble Camera Obscura, one of the few contemporary bands that actually fits the oft-abused "melodramatic popular song" descriptor on MySpace, will perform at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. .. more
Aug 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sigmund Snopek
For decades, Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist Sigmund Snopek has been one of the hardest working musicians in the local music scene, tackling everything from jazz to experimental prog-rock. He’s even a,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Golden Smog
Few toss-off projects ever sounded as good as Golden Smog, a side band started by Minneapo Stay Golden ,CD Reviews more
Oct 20, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Jens Lekman
Swedish indie-popper Jens Lekman comes from a proud lineage of lovelorn crooners like Mor You’re Awful, I Love You ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sleep Tight Co. Call it a Night, Give Away Final Album
Milwaukee says goodbye to one of its breeziest bands next month, when Sleep Tight Co. play one last show at the Cactus Club on Oct. 24, a fitting autumn farewell for a band that always played lovelorn summertime pop. In a city where pop bands tend.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music