Indie-Rock
Lifetime Achievement Award Funnel Social Anxieties into Punchy Pop Tunes
On Milwaukee trio Lifetime Achievement Award’s crisp, punchy new album, Today Hard, Tomorrow Hard, the band extols the virtues of staying at home. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Afghan Whigs Avoid the Pitfalls of Nostalgia
Reflecting on his band’s breakout 1993 album, Gentlemen, Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli admits “it was mean-spirited." more
Sep 19, 2017 2:45 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Spoon's Tricky Balancing Act
Jim Eno explains exactly how much work it takes to make Spoon’s albums sound the way they do. Spoon play the Pabst Theater with Twin Peaks on Wednesday, Sept. 13. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:56 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Warpaint Demonstrated Their Unusual Allure at Turner Hall
It’s rare to see a live band conjure this much drama despite giving so little fanfare to stage production and crowd banter. more
Aug 30, 2017 2:58 PM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
Tim Higgins Gives Paper Holland an Unwelcome Makeover in Their "Jazz" Video
Plucky Milwaukee indie-rockers Paper Holland are hard at work on their next album—details coming soon on that one—but in the meantime they’ve shared a video for a standout track from their breezy 2016 EP FastFood. The band’s “Jazz" video stars.. more
Aug 16, 2017 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Ugh, Arcade Fire
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with hosts Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the anti-charm offensive Arcade Fire has launched behind their latest LP, Everything Now . The band has pulled stunt after stu.. more
Jul 27, 2017 8:11 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch the Latest Hear Hear Sessions, With Painted Caves and Seasaw
Milwaukee's live-from-a-loft video series Hear Hear Presents is back with a pair of new sessions this month. The first new installment, released last week, features one of the most unique world music acts in the city (or really, any other city), P.. more
Jul 27, 2017 2:26 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Soul Low Give Bitterness a Bright Spin on 'Cheer Up'
Soul Low’s Cheer Up contains some of their brightest, bounciest tunes yet, but the songs retain their usual edge. more
Jul 25, 2017 3:27 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
The Shins Put on a Dynamic Rock Show For Summerfest's BMO Harris Pavilion
James Mercer embraced his inner rock star during The Shins’ crackling, triumphant performance at Summerfest’s BMO Harris Pavilion. more
Jul 10, 2017 10:16 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Tegan and Sara Drew a Sparse, Stationary Crowd to the Miller Lite Oasis Thursday Night
Blame the heat, perhaps, but Tegan and Sara played to one of the tiniest crowds a Summerfest headliner has seen this year. more
Jul 7, 2017 10:14 AM Lauren Keene Concert Reviews
Death From Above @ Uline Warehouse, Summerfest
For their first show under their truncated new name, Death From Above treated loyal fans to a mix of “crusty new songs and crusty old ones." more
Jul 5, 2017 10:30 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
Blonder Race Against the Clock on 'Blender'
Recorded in a rush before two band members’ departures, Blonder’s scrappy final album, Blender, is a snapshot of youth. more
Jul 3, 2017 2:41 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Car Seat Headrest @ Johnson Controls World Sound Stage, Summerfest July 2, 2017
The indie-rock group’s songs banged, but frontman Will Toledo’s aloof stage presence was hard to get past. more
Jul 3, 2017 12:13 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Dramatic Lovers Look To (And Ignore) The Past on Their Debut 7-Inch
It’s a wonder that Decibully’s albums have aged as wellas they have, because they’re all very much a product of their time. The bandpeaked at the height of indie-rock’s hand-stitched era, a fashion-consciousstretch of the mid-’00s where seeming.. more
May 25, 2017 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The xx w/ Sampha @ The Eagles Ballroom
Supporting their boldest, flashiest album yet, the once-shy indie trio The xx carried themselves like confident stars for a sold-out Eagles Ballroom. more
Apr 30, 2017 12:58 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Soul Low Release a Chipper New Single, Prepare For Gloss Weekend Showcase
Apr 20, 2017 6:24 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The New Pornographers Embrace Synthesizers on 'Whiteout Conditions'
A.C. Newman explains that The New Pornographers weren’t trying to chase trends with their keyboard-heavy latest album. more
Apr 18, 2017 2:49 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Midnight Reruns Let the Bad Times Roll on "Spectator Sports"
Milwaukee power-pop virtuosos Midnight Reruns have spent three albums charting the ways teenage angst crystallizes into quarter-life resignation, with songs less about turning lemons into lemonade than about learning to settle for ice water. That .. more
Mar 24, 2017 5:03 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Fatty Acids Piece Together Another Statement
The latest Fatty Acids LP is veritable Plinko board of beachy riffs, tangled-VHS-tape guitar tones and goopy, lava-lamp harmonies. more
Feb 21, 2017 4:08 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Cloud Nothings Tone Down The Anger, Just a Little
Cloud Nothings’ Dylan Baldi talks about the band’s new album and why, despite what you might read online, rock is not dead. more
Feb 7, 2017 2:01 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature