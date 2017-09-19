Indie-Rock

RSS

On Milwaukee trio Lifetime Achievement Award’s crisp, punchy new album, Today Hard, Tomorrow Hard, the band extols the virtues of staying at home. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:51 PM Local Music

Reflecting on his band’s breakout 1993 album, Gentlemen, Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli admits “it was mean-spirited." more

Sep 19, 2017 2:45 PM Music Feature

Jim Eno explains exactly how much work it takes to make Spoon’s albums sound the way they do. Spoon play the Pabst Theater with Twin Peaks on Wednesday, Sept. 13. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:56 PM Music Feature

It’s rare to see a live band conjure this much drama despite giving so little fanfare to stage production and crowd banter. more

Aug 30, 2017 2:58 PM Concert Reviews

Plucky Milwaukee indie-rockers Paper Holland are hard at work on their next album—details coming soon on that one—but in the meantime they’ve shared a video for a standout track from their breezy 2016 EP FastFood. The band’s “Jazz" video stars.. more

Aug 16, 2017 4:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with hosts Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the anti-charm offensive Arcade Fire has launched behind their latest LP, Everything Now . The band has pulled stunt after stu.. more

Jul 27, 2017 8:11 PM On Music

Milwaukee's live-from-a-loft video series Hear Hear Presents is back with a pair of new sessions this month. The first new installment, released last week, features one of the most unique world music acts in the city (or really, any other city), P.. more

Jul 27, 2017 2:26 PM On Music

Soul Low’s Cheer Up contains some of their brightest, bounciest tunes yet, but the songs retain their usual edge. more

Jul 25, 2017 3:27 PM Local Music 1 Comments

James Mercer embraced his inner rock star during The Shins’ crackling, triumphant performance at Summerfest’s BMO Harris Pavilion. more

Jul 10, 2017 10:16 AM Concert Reviews

Blame the heat, perhaps, but Tegan and Sara played to one of the tiniest crowds a Summerfest headliner has seen this year. more

Jul 7, 2017 10:14 AM Concert Reviews

For their first show under their truncated new name, Death From Above treated loyal fans to a mix of “crusty new songs and crusty old ones." more

Jul 5, 2017 10:30 AM Concert Reviews

Recorded in a rush before two band members’ departures, Blonder’s scrappy final album, Blender, is a snapshot of youth. more

Jul 3, 2017 2:41 PM Local Music

The indie-rock group’s songs banged, but frontman Will Toledo’s aloof stage presence was hard to get past. more

Jul 3, 2017 12:13 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

It’s a wonder that Decibully’s albums have aged as wellas they have, because they’re all very much a product of their time. The bandpeaked at the height of indie-rock’s hand-stitched era, a fashion-consciousstretch of the mid-’00s where seeming.. more

May 25, 2017 3:30 PM On Music

Photo credit: Allison Hade

Supporting their boldest, flashiest album yet, the once-shy indie trio The xx carried themselves like confident stars for a sold-out Eagles Ballroom. more

Apr 30, 2017 12:58 AM Concert Reviews

Apr 20, 2017 6:24 PM On Music

A.C. Newman explains that The New Pornographers weren’t trying to chase trends with their keyboard-heavy latest album. more

Apr 18, 2017 2:49 PM Music Feature

Milwaukee power-pop virtuosos Midnight Reruns have spent three albums charting the ways teenage angst crystallizes into quarter-life resignation, with songs less about turning lemons into lemonade than about learning to settle for ice water. That .. more

Mar 24, 2017 5:03 PM On Music

The latest Fatty Acids LP is veritable Plinko board of beachy riffs, tangled-VHS-tape guitar tones and goopy, lava-lamp harmonies. more

Feb 21, 2017 4:08 PM Music Feature

Cloud Nothings’ Dylan Baldi talks about the band’s new album and why, despite what you might read online, rock is not dead. more

Feb 7, 2017 2:01 PM Music Feature

