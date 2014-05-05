RSS

Indiegogo

romeo.jpg.jpe

Writer/directorPatrick Schmitz (best-known for Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer ) has anew project for the summer. It’s a comic take on Shakespeare’s Romeo &Juliet . Schmitz is a very witty guy, which should be reason enough to lookforward to t.. more

May 5, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

milwaukeehome.jpg.jpe

MilwaukeeHome’sambitious crowd-funding campaign to send 25 Milwaukee acts to Austin’s South BySouthwest music festival fell far short of its goal, raising just $4,120 of the$20,000 it sought, the Milwaukee Business Journal reported this week. T.. more

Feb 19, 2014 9:00 PM On Music

blogimage10240.jpe

For Milwaukee Rep’s season finale, and Joseph Hanreddy’s final production as the company’s artistic director, the Rep spotlights its resident actors in a new adaptation of a classic crime story by Earl Derr Biggers. In the farcical more

Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9998.jpe

Milwaukee’s Warped Cast began by giving the live, Rocky Horror Picture Show -styled midnight movie treatment to other camp classics like Clue and Little Shop of Horrors , but recently has moved on to something more more

Feb 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES