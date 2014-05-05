Indiegogo
Patrick Schmitz’ Romeo & Juliet On Indiegogo
Writer/directorPatrick Schmitz (best-known for Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer ) has anew project for the summer. It’s a comic take on Shakespeare’s Romeo &Juliet . Schmitz is a very witty guy, which should be reason enough to lookforward to t.. more
May 5, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Crowdfunding Can Work, So Let's Not Shame Bands for Doing It
MilwaukeeHome’sambitious crowd-funding campaign to send 25 Milwaukee acts to Austin’s South BySouthwest music festival fell far short of its goal, raising just $4,120 of the$20,000 it sought, the Milwaukee Business Journal reported this week. T.. more
Feb 19, 2014 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Seven Keys to Slaughter Peak
For Milwaukee Rep’s season finale, and Joseph Hanreddy’s final production as the company’s artistic director, the Rep spotlights its resident actors in a new adaptation of a classic crime story by Earl Derr Biggers. In the farcical more
Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Warped Cast
Milwaukee’s Warped Cast began by giving the live, Rocky Horror Picture Show -styled midnight movie treatment to other camp classics like Clue and Little Shop of Horrors , but recently has moved on to something more more
Feb 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee