Indonesian Junk Tap the Spirit of CBGB on "I'll Run Away"
Milwaukee rockers Indonesian Junk enjoy wallowing in scuzz, but they can write a damn catchy pop tune when they want to. Between its power-pop riff and singer/guitarist Daniel James' Joey Ramone-esque drawl, the group's latest single "I'll Run Awa.. more
Aug 2, 2017 9:36 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 2-8, 2017
Lauryn Hill comes to town the same night as Mittenfest and two killer local bills. Not bad for a February Saturday. more
Jan 31, 2017 3:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Rusty Pelicans w/ Indonesian Junk, Pharaoh Mac and Con Solo @ Tonic Tavern
As part of the Arte Para Todos festival, Tonic Tavern hosted a lively, hip-hop-leaning bill (with one major outlier). more
Apr 25, 2016 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Indonesian Junk Put the Pieces Together
Milwaukee’s power trio Indonesian Junk position themselves somewhere between punk and glam, with an emphasis on the heavy. more
Jun 2, 2015 9:16 PM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee
That the Minneapolis duo Peter Wolf Crier released their debut record, Inter-Be, on Jagjaguwar, the same label as Bon Iver, only further invited comparisons that were probably already inevitable. Peter Wolf Crier’s music follows a similar t... more
Feb 3, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee