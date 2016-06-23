Indulgence Chocolatiers
Walk the Point Offers a Sample of Milwaukee’s Up-and-Coming Dining District
Photo Courtesy Jeramey Jannene, Flickr CC By now we’ve all taken notice of Walker’s Point’srenaissance. Everything from an e-commerce startup to a celebrity trainer-ownedgym has claimed a slice of land in the once forgotten industrial district. .. more
Jun 23, 2016 8:38 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Urban Ecology Center Hosts Ferment!Milwaukee
The Urban Ecology Center’s Riverside Park location partners with other Milwaukee-based organizations, businesses and experts to present the first annual Ferment!Milwaukee, a free event celebrating the ancient art of fermentation; Saturday, ... more
Sep 29, 2015 8:36 PM Amanda Sullivan Eat/Drink
Food From Milwaukee (With Love)
Late in 2013, Paul Fredrich and his wife, Lori, launched a food gift box business with a unique twist. From Milwaukee With Love is all about shining a spotlight on small-batch, artisan food producers in the Milwaukee area. In addition to b... more
May 21, 2014 1:45 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Plein Air Shorewood: Kensington Square Block Party
After two days of open-air painting, artists and community members alike will be ready to cut loose at the Kensington Square Block Party. The businesses of Kensington Square and the Plein Air Committee joined more
Sep 12, 2013 6:02 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Visual Arts
Student Veterans
Although they may not be the most easily identifiable group of students, a growing minority on campuses is made up of returned war veterans.At UW-Milwaukee alone, more than 1,200 students are veterans, their spouses or their children. That ... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features