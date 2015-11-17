Industrial
Skinny Puppy w/ Youth Code @ The Rave
Industrial pioneers Skinny Puppy proved they're still surprising after all these years Monday night at the Rave. more
Nov 17, 2015 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Ministry w/ Hemlock @ The Rave
If Ministry's ribcage-rattling show at the Rave Saturday was meant as a farewell, it was a fittingly unsentimental one. more
Jun 1, 2015 10:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
VNV Nation @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Largely instigated by the success of Nine Inch Nails, the mid-’90s tidal wave of industrial rock lifted a lot of bands to prominence, few of whom are still active now that that wave has long sinc,Concert Reviews more
Apr 28, 2014 11:42 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 3 Comments
Gary Numan @ Turner Hall Ballroom
While his lengthy career has certainly had its fair share of ups and downs, largely thanks to personal problems and shifting commercial trends, Gary Numan remains a revered, iconic figure for fans o,Concert Reviews more
Apr 2, 2014 11:34 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Utech Records Festival Spotlights Milwaukee’s Experimental Music Clearinghouse
Whatever you think about experimental music—what it is, where it is, whether or not the guy in the Motorhead T-shirt is listening to more of it than you are—you’re probably wrong. Nestled more
Dec 4, 2013 12:14 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Zebras' Bleak State of the World
Underground rock bands have touched upon issues of violence, illness and death for ages, to the point of draining these topics of any real emotional force. Superficial discussions of the realities of life (or, in the worst of genres, an ou... more
Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Cathy Breslaw's Industrial Vision at WPCA
Silver tendrils spiral playfully on the gallery floor and a gossamer, postindustrial canopy floats overhead. Opposite the door, a pale blue and silvery piece by artist Cathy Breslaw appears to undulate softly on the wall. It is quite a fetc... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts