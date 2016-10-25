RSS

Inferno

infernotomhanks.jpg.jpe

Tom Hanks portrays Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon in the third film adapted from the Don Brown series of novels. Inferno is slavishly faithful to its source, brimming with stunning visuals and incoherent plot lines. more

Oct 25, 2016 2:43 PM Film Clips

Seattle will long be remembered as ground zero of grunge, but that’s not the only music the city has nurtured in recent times. The Bad Things are an Americana group with a particular perspective, which includes conjuring ghosts of the city... more

Sep 8, 2014 11:11 PM Album Reviews

The celebrated genres of crime fiction and Western adventure are brought together in Hell Is Empty, the seventh chronicle in novelist Craig Johnson's best-selling Walt Longmire series. Hell Is Empty is the latest installment in an epic saga... more

Jun 8, 2011 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES