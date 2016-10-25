Inferno
Film Clips 10.27
Tom Hanks portrays Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon in the third film adapted from the Don Brown series of novels. Inferno is slavishly faithful to its source, brimming with stunning visuals and incoherent plot lines. more
Oct 25, 2016 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
The Bad Things: After the Inferno (Silent City Records)
Seattle will long be remembered as ground zero of grunge, but that’s not the only music the city has nurtured in recent times. The Bad Things are an Americana group with a particular perspective, which includes conjuring ghosts of the city... more
Sep 8, 2014 11:11 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
'Hell Is Empty' Full of Riveting Adventure
The celebrated genres of crime fiction and Western adventure are brought together in Hell Is Empty, the seventh chronicle in novelist Craig Johnson's best-selling Walt Longmire series. Hell Is Empty is the latest installment in an epic saga... more
Jun 8, 2011 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books