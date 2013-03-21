RSS

Information Age

mcluhan-for-beginners.jpg.jpe

Looking back at the 20th century, it seems as if some philosophers deliberately marginalized philosophy by refusing to address important issues in language meaningful to the general public. Perhaps that disengagement more

Mar 21, 2013 5:33 PM Books

AP writer Colin Fly noted on Twitter today that the Predators sent Blake Geoffrion to Milwaukee and that he will be with the team when training camp opens. more

Sep 27, 2010 11:58 PM More Sports

Most of us never get to work inside a think tank. Michael Zimmer, assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee’s School of Information Studies, has enjoyed that rare opportunity. The though,Off the Cuff more

Mar 18, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES