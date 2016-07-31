Inge Adams
Love, Loss, and What I Wore at Sunset
Several years back, Nora and Delia Ephron wrote a stage adaptation of Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book Love, Loss, and What I Wore. It’s a series of 28 stories about women told from their own perspectives. It’s a diverse group of characters. Ther.. more
Jul 31, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Life Over the Tavern
Set in 1950s Buffalo, Over the Tavern is rooted in acclaimed playwright Tom Dudzick’s childhood experiences. Rudy, the 12-year-old protagonist, butts heads with the dogmatic Sister Clarissa as she tries to subdue his more
Mar 14, 2013 2:06 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Jay Flash’s Rapidly Evolving Experimental Folk
Jeff Flashinski does not have the disposition of a born performer. He’s soft-spoken and shy, and he tellingly cites among his heroes Jacques Brel, the French singer so nervous he famously threw up before every concert. Flashinski’s anxiety ... more
Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature