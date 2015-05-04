RSS

Ingrid Bergman

James Harvey opens his latest book with a quote from another great essayist, James Baldwin, on the essence of movie stars. “One does not go to see them act,” Baldwin wrote. “One goes to watch them be.” It was an astute observation 40 years a.. more

May 4, 2015 3:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

Merv Griffin’s ratings weren’t Johnny Carson level, but the 12-DVD collection, “The Merv Griffin Show: 1962-1986,” reveals the show’s unscripted spontaneity, whether joshing with the stars (Lucille Ball) or getting serious (Martin Luther... more

Jan 2, 2015 1:00 PM Home Movies

<p> No filmmaker was more skilled at turning anxiety into entertainment than Alfred Hitchcock. The master of suspense kept audiences on edge, not with cheap surprises but by showing danger as it approached. Anticipation is almost always better th.. more

Feb 15, 2012 3:21 PM I Hate Hollywood

They’ll always be best known as an alt-country band, but on recent efforts the Old 97’s have covered more territory than that restrictive label suggests. Their latest album, 2008’s Blame It On Gravity , is their flashiest yet, a more

Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Given their respective reputations for being difficult, it’s not too surprising that Chevy Chase and Bill Murray don’t much care for each other. The two legendary comedians have only appeared in one movie together, sharing only one scene, b... more

Sep 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Ingrid Bergman’s screen career had several unexpected peaks and downward turns; her height was the quietly lucid performance she gave in Casablanca as the wife of an anti-Nazi agitator, torn between loyalty for him and love for the cynical expa.. more

May 16, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

If, like much of the country, you didn’t get a chance to see all the animated short Peter and the Wolf ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

