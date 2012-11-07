RSS

sports.jpg.jpe

Weeks off don't always come at a good time for football teams, but the breaks broke right for the Badgers and Packers. A bye last week gave UW a chance to recover from a painful loss to Michigan State and prepare more

Nov 7, 2012 12:47 AM More Sports

blogimage19647.jpe

It looked like a great series when the Brewers' schedule came out last fall: the star-packed Phillies in four games at Miller Park, echoing the 2008 playoffs and perhaps previewing a rematch in October... more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

It certainly seemed inevitable, but the news today that SS Alex Gonzalez tore his ACL isn't any easier to swallow. Word is that Gonzalez is being given a week to work out the knee (and presumably let the swellin totally dissipate) before they dec.. more

May 7, 2012 7:44 PM More Sports

Because it hasn't been painful enough to be a Brewers fan this week, but now Ryan Braun has a sore Achilles and Carlos Gomez left tonight's game, apparently with some sort of hamstring issue.Braun left Wednesday's game after his heel started to b.. more

May 5, 2012 3:48 AM Theater

According to the New York Times, says that on average, their are eight Achilles tendon injuries during an NFL season.There have been 10 Achilles injuries already in the first week of the NFL preseason.The Lions have lost first-round draft pick M.. more

Aug 10, 2011 1:10 AM More Sports

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy broke his pinkie finger yesterday, necessitating surgery and the inserting of a pin. Recovery time has been set at four weeks, meaning Lucroy will be ready to play with just one week left in Spring Training. This likely mea.. more

Feb 24, 2011 5:22 PM More Sports

ESPN is reporting that both Al Harris and Atari Bigby will start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, meaning they'll each miss at least the first six weeks of the season.   This is a huge blow to the Packers' secondary. more

Aug 31, 2010 9:01 PM More Sports

blogimage8234.jpe

Saying Michael Bowen is a local mystery writer doesn’t quite do justice to just how local his books are. His latest novel, Service Dress Blues, is not only set in Milwaukee, but also includes many of the city’s landmarks in pivotal scen,Tod... more

Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8226.jpe

Every five to eight years, Sandovalemerges from her cocoon with a new album, then tours, a ritual in which sheseems to take no pleasure. She literally hides from her audiences, performingon stages lit dimmer than a nocturnal animals hut at ... more

Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 3 Comments

blogimage7175.jpe

An electronic duo formed in London, VNV Nation divides its time between pop-influenced dance and trance songs marked by serene synthesizers and harsher, more industrial songs that are nonetheless suited for the dance floor. Their 2007 Judgm... more

Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Hoping to re-brand their declining party, a group of prominent Republicans recently launch © 2009 Creators Syndicate Inc. ,News Features more

May 11, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

The Milwaukee Brewers released veteran reliever Eric Gagne today. Gagne's injured shoulder is going to need rehabilitation and he has decided to pursue that rehab at a private facility.While he was a long shot to make the roster, I was rooting for.. more

Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage5776.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum pays tribute a largely overlooked Dutch master with its latest featured exhibit “Jan Lievens: Out of Rembrandt’s Shadow.” A contemporary of Rembrandt van Rijn, Lievens has featured as little more than a footnote more

Mar 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Brew Crew Ball linked to RotoWorld who is reporting that David Riske is out for the season as he is having surgery to remove a bone spur from his elbox. This seems to have come out of nowhere in terms of the injury, but it's a bit of a loss for .. more

Sep 18, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2869.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds thisafternoon at a 1:30 p.m. game.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jun 17, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Rip TideSeafood Bar and Grill 649 E. Erie St. 271-8433 City Lights ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 10, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008

blogimage1180.jpe

Above us, the sound of feet is plainly audible. We’re sitting underneath one of the The Nutcracker. ,A&E Feature more

Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature

