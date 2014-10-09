RSS

Ink

mount mary university.jpg.jpe

Mount Mary University

There are manyways people choose to share their inner selves and Mount Mary University students,alumnae, faculty, administrators and staff have depicted an interpretation oftheir souls via ink drawings for everyone to see.  The “DrawYour Soul .. more

Oct 9, 2014 7:30 PM Around MKE

The O’Brien vs. Leno debacle isn’t a petty Hollywood divorce where the media demands we pick a side and wear a shirt with our favorite “team.” No. This is serious. We have lost our great leader in late night, our commander in cheap more

Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Comedy

blogimage3220.jpe

If the human body is a canvas, then tattooing and piercing deserves the status of art. Fittingly, then, human canvases and body art are the focus of a new exhibition called “Flesh. Metal. Ink,” ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES