RSS

Innovative Motion

Rockabilly Girl Productions held its first art carnival last night in the basement of the Underground Collaborative. The intimate crowd gathered in a carnival-like atmosphere that featured various games and prizes. The idea for the carnival was t.. more

Dec 22, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

vampire weekend modern vampires of the city pitchfork.jpg.jpe

By now the critics have spoken, and if you follow music closely, you’ve probably seen at least a dozen lists of the best albums of the year. Funny thing about critics, though: They tend to get things wrong. Returning after a short hiatus to a new .. more

Dec 18, 2013 9:00 PM On Music

blogimage9817.jpe

Members of Milwaukee Ballet present a pointed display of whimsical elegance through Innovative Motion’s medley of three choreographers’ works. Salvatore Aiello, a veteran when it comes to diverse step design, contributes his “Clowns more

Feb 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The accomplished dancers of the Milwaukee Ballet are the unifying thread to three radically different new works in a program called “Innovative Motion” at the Pabst Theater, Feb. 11-14.Salvatore Aiello was the artistic director and choreogr... more

Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES