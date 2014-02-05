Inova Gallery
The Meaning of Movement
There was so much to consider during “Sight Readings,” Debra Loewen’s new site-specific dance performance at INOVA Gallery, that the hour-long experience more
Feb 5, 2014 1:16 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
Feminist Art: The opening reception of feminist artist Martha Wilson’s work at Inova Gallery overflowed with admirers surveying her videos and photographs more
Jun 11, 2013 10:29 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Revisiting Milwaukee’s Avant Garde Coffeehouse
Revisit the grassroots of blues, folk and fingerstyle guitar this April at UW-Milwaukee’s Inova Gallery with the exhibition “The Avant Garde Coffeehouse Project.” In the 1960s, on the cusp of the counterculture, the Avant more
Apr 9, 2013 11:34 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Samuel Williams "Instructions" @ Inova
International artist Samuel Williams came to Milwaukee to provide the directions for the final sculptures at the University of Wisconsin Peck School of the Arts Inova Gallery in his exhibition “Samuel Williams: Instructions.” Previously at .. more
Jun 3, 2011 1:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Michelle Shocked
Covering miles of musical ground on Soul of My Soul, Michelle Shocked works the tougher pr Soul of My Soul ,CD Reviews more
Jun 19, 2009 12:00 AM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews