Inova/Kenilworth

Is there a theme binding the “Makers In Print: International Exhibition” (through March 24 at UW-Milwaukee’s Inova, and March 23 at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design’s Frederick Layton Gallery)? more

Mar 3, 2013 11:16 PM Visual Arts

Chicago-based duo Dutes Miller and Stan Shellabarger are enigmatic extroverts. Their collaborative art grows from their relationship and transforms their physical bodies into icons. They are intensely personal, yet transcend specific narrat... more

Apr 27, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The windows outside the Inova/Kenilworth exhibition space glisten strangely, attracting pedestrians and, most likely, small insects. Square gold patterns look like stained glass, but their surface is gooey, and the honey that is their main ... more

Oct 7, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Carte Blanche's First New Plays Festival—a one weekend affair—ran for four nights. The second set of shorts joined the rotation on Friday night. I had the opportunity to see the last three shows to open on matinee Saturday. Here are some impre.. more

Aug 14, 2011 10:01 PM Theater

Accompanied by an opening reception on July 10, from 6 to 9 p.m., the Staab retrospective offers selections from the artist's four decades of works on paper interspersed with videos and photographs from his site-specific environmental insta... more

Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Pops concerts are a well-known and fine annual

Dec 8, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

Whenyou're deciding where to eat, are you in the routine of choosing fromthe same five restaurants? Many of us are creatures of habit, relyingon the convenience and comfort of knowing what to expect. But whatabout adventurewhere does that fit... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Cuban music isusually considered to be West African and Spanish in origin, but itsroots

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

