Inova/Kenilworth
The Power of Printmaking
Is there a theme binding the “Makers In Print: International Exhibition” (through March 24 at UW-Milwaukee’s Inova, and March 23 at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design’s Frederick Layton Gallery)? more
Mar 3, 2013 11:16 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Miller & Shellabarger
Chicago-based duo Dutes Miller and Stan Shellabarger are enigmatic extroverts. Their collaborative art grows from their relationship and transforms their physical bodies into icons. They are intensely personal, yet transcend specific narrat... more
Apr 27, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
The Nohl Show
The windows outside the Inova/Kenilworth exhibition space glisten strangely, attracting pedestrians and, most likely, small insects. Square gold patterns look like stained glass, but their surface is gooey, and the honey that is their main ... more
Oct 7, 2011 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Carte Blanche Studios' Play Fest 2011: Part 2
Carte Blanche's First New Plays Festival—a one weekend affair—ran for four nights. The second set of shorts joined the rotation on Friday night. I had the opportunity to see the last three shows to open on matinee Saturday. Here are some impre.. more
Aug 14, 2011 10:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Artists Tackle Transitory Nature of Art and Life
Accompanied by an opening reception on July 10, from 6 to 9 p.m., the Staab retrospective offers selections from the artist's four decades of works on paper interspersed with videos and photographs from his site-specific environmental insta... more
Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
A Classical Season
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Pops concerts are a well-known and fine annual Le Nozze di Figaro ,Classical Music/Dance more
Dec 8, 2008 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Quest for Colombian
Whenyou're deciding where to eat, are you in the routine of choosing fromthe same five restaurants? Many of us are creatures of habit, relyingon the convenience and comfort of knowing what to expect. But whatabout adventurewhere does that fit... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
David Buchbinder’s Odessa/Havana
Cuban music isusually considered to be West African and Spanish in origin, but itsroots Saturday Nights & Sunday Mornings. ,CD Reviews more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews