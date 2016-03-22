RSS

Off the Cuff interview with Anne Kingsbury, executive director Woodland Pattern Books since, on the heels of an exhibition of her work at INOVA. Topics include recurrent themes in her art, receiving a 2014 Mary Nohl Fellowship and, of cours... more

Mar 22, 2016 2:42 PM Off the Cuff

The “Mary L. Nohl Fellowships for Individual Artists Exhibition” at INOVA (Institute of Visual Arts), running through Jan. 9, 2016, is full of works that range from poignant social commentary to art that explores more interior, personal ... more

Nov 10, 2015 3:49 PM Visual Arts

There’s muchmore than Summerfest going on around Milwaukee – so much more that “AroundMilwaukee: Other Than Summerfest” required a Part II.It’s notdifficult to have good artistic manners. Always wash the brushes you use. Don’ttake cr.. more

Jun 26, 2015 1:39 AM Around MKE

The artists and collaborative groups in the INOVA exhibit “Placing the Golden Spike: Landscapes of the Anthropocene” make powerful statements for locales that represent the earth as transformed by civilization. more

May 12, 2015 7:34 PM Visual Arts

March 21-22 (noon-4 p.m.), the Cedarburg Spur Fiber Arts Trail hosts its Grand Opening weekend event with the theme “Postcards from the Trail.” A 15-stop, self-guided tour mixes together the commercial, historical and artistic aspects of... more

Mar 17, 2015 7:46 PM Visual Arts

Feb 24, 2015 9:05 PM Theater

Los Angeles-based artist Matteo Tannat’s new multi-part installation at INOVA engages its viewer with video, painting, sculpture and architecture. Tannat’s piece appeals to Wisconsin’s rural sensibilities by utilizing footage of livestock t... more

Jan 27, 2015 9:05 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

It is rolling art experiment and transient exhibition. “Cargo Space” at INOVA is the brainchild of Christopher Sperandio and Simon Grennan. Their aim is to explore more

Sep 11, 2014 11:51 AM Visual Arts

Artist Leo Saul Berk suggests that you can go home again. In fact, doing so may prompt a rich body of work as seen in his exhibition “The Uncertainty of Enclosure more

Jun 18, 2014 6:13 PM Visual Arts

There was so much to consider during “Sight Readings,” Debra Loewen’s new site-specific dance performance at INOVA Gallery, that the hour-long experience more

Feb 5, 2014 1:16 AM Classical Music

This winter, UW-Milwaukee’s INOVA presents “Enacting Acting,” a novel exhibition of work by filmmakers Robert Arndt, Vishal Jugdeo and Alix Pearlstein, examining the craft of acted performance. Striving to combat the disappearance of nua... more

Jan 29, 2014 1:45 AM Visual Arts

An MFA is not a condition for the possibility of great artistry (cf. below on the clay bison of Tuc d’Audoubert). The outsider artist often idiosyncratically filters tradition to potent effect. Maybe it’s a sincerity that the market in late... more

Jan 27, 2014 6:21 PM Visual Arts

How do we behave in an art gallery? Do we experience visual art differently than performance? What turns movement into dance? In Debra Loewen’s new site-specific performance at INOVA, a limited number more

Jan 22, 2014 11:52 PM Dance

Teachers deserve more recognition. Financial recognition, to be sure, but more than that. Peering through horn-rimmed glasses, clad in tweed, covered in chalk dust, they teach us everything from the kindergarten lesson of how to share to, y... more

Jan 5, 2014 10:05 PM Visual Arts

Even more than its impressive array of art, UW-Milwaukee Gallery Day exhibits the vitality of Milwaukee’s visual art community. On Thursday, Nov. 21, the free event will utilize all four of UWM’s art spaces—INOVA, Arts Center Gallery, UWM S... more

Nov 20, 2013 12:49 AM Visual Arts

There’s nothing like a Saturday street festival as the weather waxes autumnal. Time to liberate those light jackets from the recesses of the closet and head to Racine’s annual “Party on the Pavement.”The festival boasts bizarre and bazaa... more

Sep 24, 2013 11:38 PM Visual Arts

Portrait Society Gallery (The Marshall Building, 207 E. Buffalo St., suite 526) is a mini-museum of marvels under the guidance of Debra Brehmer, who stretches the portrait theme beyond, and then some, succeeding where more

Jul 1, 2013 4:53 PM Visual Arts

To highlight questions about art criticism and to serve individual Wisconsin artists and the community, the Chicago-based critic and art historian Lori Waxman will install herself in the INOVA art,Art more

May 24, 2013 9:44 AM Visual Arts

This year's “Nohl Fellowships Exhibition” has the feeling of capturing particular facets of contemporary culture. The six artists and the collective (American Fantasy Classics) featured in the exhibit draw from undercurrents... more

Oct 9, 2012 2:56 PM Visual Arts

Michelle Grabner is a busy artist with an international reputation. The exhibition “Michelle Grabner: The Inova Survey” at Inova/Kenilworth, curated by Green Gallery director John Riepenhoff, is a moment of pause, glancing back over 20 year... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

