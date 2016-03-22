Inova
Outside the Boundaries
Off the Cuff interview with Anne Kingsbury, executive director Woodland Pattern Books since, on the heels of an exhibition of her work at INOVA. Topics include recurrent themes in her art, receiving a 2014 Mary Nohl Fellowship and, of cours... more
Mar 22, 2016 2:42 PM Tyler Friedman Off the Cuff
From Social Commentary to Inner Reality
The “Mary L. Nohl Fellowships for Individual Artists Exhibition” at INOVA (Institute of Visual Arts), running through Jan. 9, 2016, is full of works that range from poignant social commentary to art that explores more interior, personal ... more
Nov 10, 2015 3:49 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Around Milwaukee: Other Than Summerfest, Part II
There’s muchmore than Summerfest going on around Milwaukee – so much more that “AroundMilwaukee: Other Than Summerfest” required a Part II.It’s notdifficult to have good artistic manners. Always wash the brushes you use. Don’ttake cr.. more
Jun 26, 2015 1:39 AM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
A ‘Golden Spike’ or a Coffin Nail?
The artists and collaborative groups in the INOVA exhibit “Placing the Golden Spike: Landscapes of the Anthropocene” make powerful statements for locales that represent the earth as transformed by civilization. more
May 12, 2015 7:34 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Forging Wisconsin’s First Fiber Arts Trail in Cedarburg
March 21-22 (noon-4 p.m.), the Cedarburg Spur Fiber Arts Trail hosts its Grand Opening weekend event with the theme “Postcards from the Trail.” A 15-stop, self-guided tour mixes together the commercial, historical and artistic aspects of... more
Mar 17, 2015 7:46 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Peter J. Woods with INOVA in May
Feb 24, 2015 9:05 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
INOVA Installation Mingles Painting, Sculpture, Architecture and Livestock
Los Angeles-based artist Matteo Tannat’s new multi-part installation at INOVA engages its viewer with video, painting, sculpture and architecture. Tannat’s piece appeals to Wisconsin’s rural sensibilities by utilizing footage of livestock t... more
Jan 27, 2015 9:05 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts 1 Comments
‘Cargo Space’ Comes to Inova
It is rolling art experiment and transient exhibition. “Cargo Space” at INOVA is the brainchild of Christopher Sperandio and Simon Grennan. Their aim is to explore more
Sep 11, 2014 11:51 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
The Artist and the Astrodome
Artist Leo Saul Berk suggests that you can go home again. In fact, doing so may prompt a rich body of work as seen in his exhibition “The Uncertainty of Enclosure more
Jun 18, 2014 6:13 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
The Meaning of Movement
There was so much to consider during “Sight Readings,” Debra Loewen’s new site-specific dance performance at INOVA Gallery, that the hour-long experience more
Feb 5, 2014 1:16 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Filmmakers Examining the Actor's Craft
This winter, UW-Milwaukee’s INOVA presents “Enacting Acting,” a novel exhibition of work by filmmakers Robert Arndt, Vishal Jugdeo and Alix Pearlstein, examining the craft of acted performance. Striving to combat the disappearance of nua... more
Jan 29, 2014 1:45 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Uncommon Folks, Like You and Me
An MFA is not a condition for the possibility of great artistry (cf. below on the clay bison of Tuc d’Audoubert). The outsider artist often idiosyncratically filters tradition to potent effect. Maybe it’s a sincerity that the market in late... more
Jan 27, 2014 6:21 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Dance Happening: Sight Readings
How do we behave in an art gallery? Do we experience visual art differently than performance? What turns movement into dance? In Debra Loewen’s new site-specific performance at INOVA, a limited number more
Jan 22, 2014 11:52 PM John Schneider Dance
Milwaukee’s Art Educators Descend Upon Carroll University
Teachers deserve more recognition. Financial recognition, to be sure, but more than that. Peering through horn-rimmed glasses, clad in tweed, covered in chalk dust, they teach us everything from the kindergarten lesson of how to share to, y... more
Jan 5, 2014 10:05 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
UWM Showcases Art From Milwaukee and the World
Even more than its impressive array of art, UW-Milwaukee Gallery Day exhibits the vitality of Milwaukee’s visual art community. On Thursday, Nov. 21, the free event will utilize all four of UWM’s art spaces—INOVA, Arts Center Gallery, UWM S... more
Nov 20, 2013 12:49 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Racine’s ‘Party on the Pavement’
There’s nothing like a Saturday street festival as the weather waxes autumnal. Time to liberate those light jackets from the recesses of the closet and head to Racine’s annual “Party on the Pavement.”The festival boasts bizarre and bazaa... more
Sep 24, 2013 11:38 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Skin Game Redux
Portrait Society Gallery (The Marshall Building, 207 E. Buffalo St., suite 526) is a mini-museum of marvels under the guidance of Debra Brehmer, who stretches the portrait theme beyond, and then some, succeeding where more
Jul 1, 2013 4:53 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
The Shepherd Partners with Lori Waxman's "60 wrd/min art critic" at INOVA
To highlight questions about art criticism and to serve individual Wisconsin artists and the community, the Chicago-based critic and art historian Lori Waxman will install herself in the INOVA art,Art more
May 24, 2013 9:44 AM John Schneider Visual Arts
‘Nohl Fellowships Exhibition’ Examines Contemporary Culture
This year's “Nohl Fellowships Exhibition” has the feeling of capturing particular facets of contemporary culture. The six artists and the collective (American Fantasy Classics) featured in the exhibit draw from undercurrents... more
Oct 9, 2012 2:56 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Michelle Grabner Looks Back and Moves On
Michelle Grabner is a busy artist with an international reputation. The exhibition “Michelle Grabner: The Inova Survey” at Inova/Kenilworth, curated by Green Gallery director John Riepenhoff, is a moment of pause, glancing back over 20 year... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts