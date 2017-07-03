Insideout Music
The Mute Gods: Tardigrades Will Inherit the Earth (InsideOut Music)
Nick Beggs began his musical career as the bass player in Kajagoogoo and co-wrote that band’s 1983 smash single “Too Shy." Nearly a quarter-century later, he’s built a diverse more
Jul 3, 2017
Riverside: Eye of the Soundscape
On Eye of the Soundscape, Polish progressive-rock innovators Riverside embrace many of the sounds it shunned on previous albums. Instead of heavy guitars, odd time signatures and dense arrangements, Riverside indulges in loops, percolating ... more
Dec 13, 2016
Karmakanic: DOT (InsideOut Music)
The Swedish progressive-rock band Karmakanic doesn’t fool around on its fifth studio album, inspired by author/astronomer Carl Sagan and simply called DOT. Band founder and bassist Jonas Reingold recruited no fewer than 11 other vocalists. ... more
Oct 11, 2016
Headspace: All That You Fear Is Gone (InsideOut Music)
Headspace— Damian Wilson’s musical partnership with Rick Wakeman’s son, Adam, along with Steve Hackett’s bassist Lee Pomeroy—reveals greater layers of his dynamic vocals and songwriting depth than other projects. On All That You Fear Is Gon... more
Apr 5, 2016
Thought Chamber: Psykerion (InsideOut Music)
Progressive metal has no shortage of sci-fi concept albums. But before you go criticizing San Francisco-based Thought Chamber for adding to the already saturated space-saga market, give Psykerion a good long listen.This thing sounds like it... more
Jan 15, 2014