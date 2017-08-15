Inspiration Studios
Everyone Has Something to Say in Sabley Sabin's 'everyone's stories are true'
The small stage at Inspiration Studios lends an intimate atmosphere to Sabley Sabin’s first original play, everyone’s stories are true, a three-act play exploring the depth of human connections, isolation, truth and love. more
Aug 15, 2017 1:44 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Theater
Deb Marett's 'Famous' Honors Everyday Celebrities
Deb Marett’s portrait exhibition, “Famous" honors everyday celebrities at West Allis’ Inspiration Studios; on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 3-4:30 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to hear from and about three of Marett’s meritorious subj... more
Aug 15, 2017 1:42 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 10-16, 2017
Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa presents everyone’s stories are true; 5 Blue-Haired Ladies Sitting on a Green Park Bench comes to Memories Dinner Theater; Next Act hosts The Comedy of Othello…Kinda Sorta; Alchemist Theatre presents Fool For ... more
Aug 8, 2017 12:54 AM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Performing Arts Weekly: June 1-7, 2017
Village Playhouse’s annual One-Act Play Festival returns. Meanwhile, Sunset Playhouse, Waukesha Civic Theater and Memories Ballroom produce plays of their own, the Master Singers of Milwaukee sing o,Performing Arts Weekly more
May 30, 2017 2:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Truth and Lies in Village Playhouse's Fast-Moving 'Doll's House'
The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa includes this production of A Doll’s House, directed by Deanna Strasse, as part of its “Season of Women." Set in the second half of the 19th century, the play ... more
Mar 28, 2017 3:55 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Reflections on a Divided Nation at the Milwaukee Art Museum
“Eastman Johnson and a Nation Divided” at the Milwaukee Art Museum centers on two of his masterpieces: Negro Life at the South and The Old Stagecoach; “Modern Vejigantes,” featuring ceremonial masks by Jose T. Pischke-Maxwell, is at I... more
Feb 7, 2017 3:18 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Village Playhouse’s ‘Jake Revolver’ turns in circles with word play
Jake Revolver: Freelance Secret Agent is a goofy detective parody mostly basing its humor on self-reference and word play. A lot of word play. Probably a bit too much word play. While quite funny at,Theater more
Aug 9, 2016 4:16 PM Katie Hauger Theater
An Intimate Spring Romance with Cream City
Two people gradually fall in love over the course of a quarter century. Love takes on a strange dynamic as two people meet once per year every year. Of course, this type of relationship is going to be complicated by all the life that happe.. more
May 2, 2016 5:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for One-Acts at Inspiration
All we know for certain is that the plays are short and they need actors. The Wisconsin Playwrights Original One Act Play Festival will be staged this coming summer. Next week, Inspiration Studios in Wauwatosa will be hosting auditions for.. more
Apr 11, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Village Playhouse Announces 'The Skin of Our Teeth' at Inspiration Studios
The 1943 Pulitzer Prize winning play The Skin of Our Teeth by Thornton Wilder opens for a three-weekend run April 1 at Inspiration Studios.Performances are at 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays from April 1 to April16. A Sunday matinee is sc.. more
Mar 23, 2016 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Spring Break at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts
Walker’s Point Center for the Arts offers MPS students a unique spring break activity: the Collaborative Mural Project (March 28-April 1) provides the unique opportunity to be involved in the creation of a public work, all the way from deve... more
Mar 22, 2016 3:03 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
‘Juxtaposition’ Exhibition Coming to Inspiration Studios
In a continuing effort to bring new art and artists intoWest Allis, Inspiration Studios recently announced a collaborative exhibit byMilwaukee Riverwest artists, Mike Brylski and Tonia Kountz.“Juxtaposition” will adorn the gallery wall.. more
Mar 1, 2016 5:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Inspiration Studios Hosting “Trash Interrupted
Inspiration Studios welcomed award-winning collage artist,Karen Loper, from her Madison home to West Allis on Saturday. Her contemporaryfolk art collage exhibition entitled “Trash Interrupted” is currently adorningthe gallery walls at I.. more
Feb 15, 2016 8:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Auditions for a Near-Apocalypse
Somewhere between Our Town and The Matchmaker, playwright Thornton Wilder wrote kind of a strange play about humanity’s eternal cycle of survival from near-disaster into the next disaster that must be survived. There are biblical references... more
Jan 6, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Off-Book Players will Stage New York in West Allis
West Allis’ Off-Book Players will stage a production of David Rimmer’s New York. It’s a look at people trying to get on with their lives in the months after September 11th, 2001. Deanna Strasse directs a cast including Melody Lopac, Phil Ste.. more
Dec 23, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Attention to Details Preserves Puerto Rican Traditions at Inspiration Studios
“Traditions have played an important role in my life,” says Roberto Carlos Rosado del Valle. The Puerto Rican artist was born in Aguadilla, resides in San German and is exhibiting his paintings for the first time off the island at West A... more
Jun 30, 2015 8:07 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
'Rapunzel' for Kids with Village Playhouse
Granted it’s not nearly as weird as some Japanese fairy tales, but Rapunzel is probably one of the stranger folk tales to come out of Europe. It could almost read like a garish parody of the traditional European folk tale. Beauty is in a tower tha.. more
Mar 21, 2015 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theatre Happenings
The World’s Stage Theatre Company presents The Handmaid’s Tale, March 20-29. Milwaukee Chamber Theatre hosts its seventh Young Playwright Festival Showcase March 19-22. Rapunzel is coming to Village Playhouse’s Inspiration Studios on March ... more
Mar 17, 2015 9:39 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
"shutters/dead ends/lens/pens": An Artistic Tennis Match at Inspiration Studios
Feb 3, 2015 1:07 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Welcome to West Allis, Inspiration Studios
Soon a new name will join the list of regulars in the Art Preview column: Inspiration Studios. Celebrating its birthday at 3 p.m on Saturday, March 1, this art gallery-cum-performance space will make its home in a large, beautiful, inspirat... more
Feb 26, 2014 12:50 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts