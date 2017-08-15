RSS

The small stage at Inspiration Studios lends an intimate atmosphere to Sabley Sabin’s first original play, everyone’s stories are true, a three-act play exploring the depth of human connections, isolation, truth and love. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:44 PM Theater

Deb Marett’s portrait exhibition, “Famous" honors everyday celebrities at West Allis’ Inspiration Studios; on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 3-4:30 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to hear from and about three of Marett’s meritorious subj... more

Aug 15, 2017 1:42 PM Visual Arts

Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa presents everyone’s stories are true; 5 Blue-Haired Ladies Sitting on a Green Park Bench comes to Memories Dinner Theater; Next Act hosts The Comedy of Othello…Kinda Sorta; Alchemist Theatre presents Fool For ... more

Aug 8, 2017 12:54 AM Performing Arts Weekly

Village Playhouse’s annual One-Act Play Festival returns. Meanwhile, Sunset Playhouse, Waukesha Civic Theater and Memories Ballroom produce plays of their own, the Master Singers of Milwaukee sing o,Performing Arts Weekly more

May 30, 2017 2:44 PM Performing Arts Weekly

The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa includes this production of A Doll’s House, directed by Deanna Strasse, as part of its “Season of Women." Set in the second half of the 19th century, the play ... more

Mar 28, 2017 3:55 PM Theater

“Eastman Johnson and a Nation Divided” at the Milwaukee Art Museum centers on two of his masterpieces: Negro Life at the South and The Old Stagecoach; “Modern Vejigantes,” featuring ceremonial masks by Jose T. Pischke-Maxwell, is at I... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:18 PM Visual Arts

Jake Revolver: Freelance Secret Agent is a goofy detective parody mostly basing its humor on self-reference and word play. A lot of word play. Probably a bit too much word play. While quite funny at,Theater more

Aug 9, 2016 4:16 PM Theater

Two people gradually fall in love over the course of a quarter century. Love takes on a strange dynamic as two people meet once per year every year. Of course, this type of relationship is going to be complicated by all the life that happe.. more

May 2, 2016 5:05 PM Theater

All we know for certain is that the plays are short and they need actors. The Wisconsin Playwrights Original One Act Play Festival will be staged this coming summer. Next week, Inspiration Studios in Wauwatosa will be hosting auditions for.. more

Apr 11, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The 1943 Pulitzer Prize winning play The Skin of Our Teeth by Thornton Wilder opens for a three-weekend run April 1 at Inspiration Studios.Performances are at 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays from April 1 to April16.  A Sunday matinee is sc.. more

Mar 23, 2016 3:50 PM Around MKE

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts offers MPS students a unique spring break activity: the Collaborative Mural Project (March 28-April 1) provides the unique opportunity to be involved in the creation of a public work, all the way from deve... more

Mar 22, 2016 3:03 PM Visual Arts

In a continuing effort to bring new art and artists intoWest Allis, Inspiration Studios recently announced a collaborative exhibit byMilwaukee Riverwest artists, Mike Brylski and Tonia Kountz.“Juxtaposition” will adorn the gallery wall.. more

Mar 1, 2016 5:09 PM Around MKE

Inspiration Studios welcomed award-winning collage artist,Karen Loper, from her Madison home to West Allis on Saturday. Her contemporaryfolk art collage exhibition entitled “Trash Interrupted” is currently adorningthe gallery walls at I.. more

Feb 15, 2016 8:58 PM Around MKE

The Skin of Out Teeth

Somewhere between Our Town and The Matchmaker, playwright Thornton Wilder wrote kind of a strange play about humanity’s eternal cycle of survival from near-disaster into the next disaster that must be survived. There are biblical references... more

Jan 6, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

West Allis’ Off-Book Players will stage a production of David Rimmer’s New York. It’s a look at people trying to get on with their lives in the months after September 11th, 2001. Deanna Strasse directs a cast including Melody Lopac, Phil Ste.. more

Dec 23, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

“Traditions have played an important role in my life,” says Roberto Carlos Rosado del Valle. The Puerto Rican artist was born in Aguadilla, resides in San German and is exhibiting his paintings for the first time off the island at West A... more

Jun 30, 2015 8:07 PM Visual Arts

Granted it’s not nearly as weird as some Japanese fairy tales, but Rapunzel is probably one of the stranger folk tales to come out of Europe. It could almost read like a garish parody of the traditional European folk tale. Beauty is in a tower tha.. more

Mar 21, 2015 1:00 PM Theater

The World’s Stage Theatre Company presents The Handmaid’s Tale, March 20-29. Milwaukee Chamber Theatre hosts its seventh Young Playwright Festival Showcase March 19-22. Rapunzel is coming to Village Playhouse’s Inspiration Studios on March ... more

Mar 17, 2015 9:39 PM Theater

Feb 3, 2015 1:07 AM Visual Arts

Soon a new name will join the list of regulars in the Art Preview column: Inspiration Studios. Celebrating its birthday at 3 p.m on Saturday, March 1, this art gallery-cum-performance space will make its home in a large, beautiful, inspirat... more

Feb 26, 2014 12:50 AM Visual Arts

