Inspiration
Light the Dark: Writers on Creativity, Inspiration, and the Artistic Process (Penguin), edited by Joe Fassler
A collection of short essays by writers from many fields, Light the Dark: Writers on Creativity, Inspiration, and the Artistic Process isn’t a how-to but an engaging exploration of inspiration. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:50 PM David Luhrssen Books
Domo Arigato, Vato
Rachel ButhRachel: If you could describe your style in 3 words, what would they be?Vato: Defiant, Intricate, Cultured.Rachel ButhRachel ButhRachel ButhR: What do you do for a day job, and how does that effect your style conduct?V: Curr.. more
May 4, 2015 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 2 Comments
Liars w/ Fol Chen
Liars emerged at the start of the decade as one of the top draws of New York’s burgeoning dance-punk scene, before reinventing themselves as one of the most unpredictable art-rock bands of their time. Each album since 2004’s haunting more
Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Clapton Is an Inspiration
I disagree with Michael Schumacher’s review of Eric Clapton’s autobiography (& BeadStyle ,Letters more
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 5 Comments
Wu-Tang Clan's (semi) Historic Beatles Song
And the difference between a sample and an interpolationNo Beatles song has ever legally been sampled, so it was huge news when Wu-Tang Clan's RZAwho is apparently friends with George Harrison's son, Dhaniclaimed to have used his connection to .. more
Oct 4, 2007 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music