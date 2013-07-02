RSS

On July 12-13, the Marshall Building’s newest resident gallery, Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (TCFA), officially opens. Displaying 17th-21st-century paintings and decorative art objects from the United States, Europe and Asia, Cobb’s more

Jul 2, 2013 10:15 PM Visual Arts

With 12 years of experience as a curator of contemporary arts at the Henry Art Gallery in Seattle, Madison Art Center and Harvard Art Museums, Sara Krajewski has arrived in Milwaukee as director of the INOVA (Institute of Visual Arts)... more

Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

If you peer through the hole in a wall dividing several rooms at the Portrait Society Gallery (PSG), you'll see an over-the-top installation by Jack Eigel and Skully Gustafson: “Fop's Banquet: An Exhibition in Three Acts.” (Up throug more

Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

