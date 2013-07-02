Installation
Legacy and Latitude in Art Collection
On July 12-13, the Marshall Building’s newest resident gallery, Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (TCFA), officially opens. Displaying 17th-21st-century paintings and decorative art objects from the United States, Europe and Asia, Cobb’s more
Jul 2, 2013 10:15 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Sara Krajewski, INOVA's New Director
With 12 years of experience as a curator of contemporary arts at the Henry Art Gallery in Seattle, Madison Art Center and Harvard Art Museums, Sara Krajewski has arrived in Milwaukee as director of the INOVA (Institute of Visual Arts)... more
Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Curtis L. Carter Off the Cuff
Art Through the Hole in the Wall
If you peer through the hole in a wall dividing several rooms at the Portrait Society Gallery (PSG), you'll see an over-the-top installation by Jack Eigel and Skully Gustafson: “Fop's Banquet: An Exhibition in Three Acts.” (Up throug more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts