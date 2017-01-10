RSS

Why not start with a renewed commitment to providing access to affordable health insurance that covers successful treatment options? more

Jan 10, 2017 4:07 PM Expresso 7 Comments

“If I’m a Senate Republican on the committee up for re-election or an Assembly Republican, I don’t want to touch this,” said state Sen. Jon Erpenbach of the Walker administration’s plan to privatize Family Care and IRIS, the state’s long... more

May 24, 2016 4:05 PM News Features 4 Comments

The good news is that we don’t have to wait for Congress to reform the ACA. Wisconsin could reform the state’s health care system by itself. more

Oct 27, 2015 10:29 PM News Features 2 Comments

The Neighborhood House of Milwaukee is offering afamily oriented start to this Valentine's Day with Health Fest 2015. Between 10a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 14, the organization, which has been enriching thelives of Milwaukee residents for 70 years,.. more

Feb 12, 2015 4:41 PM Around MKE

We hear a lot about the destructive effect of dishonest, negative attack ads in politics. But one of the most destructive political ad campaigns in Wisconsin history actually was the positive, upbeat more

Jul 30, 2014 2:27 AM Taking Liberties 17 Comments

Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s decision to refuse to fully expand BadgerCare, the state’s Medicaid program, and implement other cost-savings programs under the more

Jul 9, 2014 2:15 AM News Features 15 Comments

This is a landmark week for those who have fought for access to affordable health care. Across the country, millions of Americans—including some of this nation’s more

Apr 3, 2014 6:37 PM Expresso

Question: Do I have to be concerned about the end of the open enrollment period on March 31 if I don’t buy an individual policy? more

Mar 24, 2014 6:10 PM News Features

Question: What can I do if I don’t like the insurance I get through my employer?Answer: The Affordable Care Act has the greatest benefit for those that purchase coverage either more

Mar 12, 2014 1:24 PM News Features

What does Obamacare mean for older Americans? more

Feb 24, 2014 1:20 AM News Features

Question: How many people have already signed up for Obamacare?Answer: Figures show that at least 10 million Americans have new health insurance thanks to more

Feb 9, 2014 6:27 PM News Features

Question: Does Obamacare help prevent inequality?Answer: Yes. The Affordable Care Act helps reduce a massive transfer of wealth that has been taking place more

Feb 3, 2014 10:20 PM News Features

Question: Will Obamacare fail if young people don’t sign up? more

Jan 26, 2014 11:29 PM News Features

Question: How does Obamacare help people with disabilities?Answer: Before the Affordable Care Act, insurance options were scarce for Wisconsinites more

Jan 19, 2014 10:04 PM News Features

Question: How does Obamacare combat fraud?Answer: With health care representing 17% of our entire economy, we must be vigilant to ensure our money is being spent . more

Jan 13, 2014 2:03 AM News Features

Question: Do I still have time to sign up for Obamacare?Answer: Yes, the Affordable Care Act gives people ample opportunity to sign up for quality and affordable health care more

Jan 5, 2014 10:22 PM News Features

Residents of Milwaukee and Racine are paying 23% more or an extra $1,810 annually for large-group health insurance than Madison-area residents, according to a new analysis by more

Dec 26, 2013 11:24 AM News Features

Question: Can states improve upon the Obamacare?Answer: Yes. From the beginning, advocates had pushed to allow states the option of going above and beyond the requirements more

Dec 16, 2013 6:31 PM News Features

Question: How does the Affordable Care Act help keep us healthy?Answer: The Affordable Care Act includes the Prevention Fund, which is intended to prevent more

Dec 8, 2013 8:56 PM News Features

Question: What does “in-network” mean and does health reform change that?Answer: Before the Affordable Care Act became law, insurance companies often had a network more

Dec 2, 2013 6:00 PM News Features

