International Pop Overthrow Fest

The new Milwaukee band NONOYEAHOKAY is co-fronted by singers Colin Plant (of the rap groups The Hollowz and L&R) and Amber Ruthe (of the fierce post-punk act The Revenge Society), and as you might expect from a group that pairs that odd couple wit.. more

Oct 23, 2014 2:00 PM On Music 2 Comments

Save the date!: from 2-4 p.m. on November 12 theHaggerty Museum of Art will be hosting a reception to celebrate the opening of ClearPicture: Looking at Communities from an Art Museum . Clear Picture is no ordinary exhibiti.. more

Oct 23, 2014 12:44 AM Visual Arts

Oct 15, 2014 8:15 PM On Music

May 5, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 4, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow Festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more

May 4, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

May 3, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more

May 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

