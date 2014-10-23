International Pop Overthrow Fest
Hear Two Tracks from Milwaukee's New Electro-Soul Fusion Project NONOYEAHOKAY
The new Milwaukee band NONOYEAHOKAY is co-fronted by singers Colin Plant (of the rap groups The Hollowz and L&R) and Amber Ruthe (of the fierce post-punk act The Revenge Society), and as you might expect from a group that pairs that odd couple wit.. more
Oct 23, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 2 Comments
Marquette University's Curators of Tomorrow Present Yearlong, Experimental Exhibition
Save the date!: from 2-4 p.m. on November 12 theHaggerty Museum of Art will be hosting a reception to celebrate the opening of ClearPicture: Looking at Communities from an Art Museum . Clear Picture is no ordinary exhibiti.. more
Oct 23, 2014 12:44 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Eight Local Acts Will Cover Each Other at the Inaugural "Local Coverage" Concert
Oct 15, 2014 8:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
International Pop Overthrow Festival
Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow Festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition... more
May 5, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow Festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more
May 4, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
