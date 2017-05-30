RSS

Interview

The red-hot Brewers third baseman explains his career-long love of Rihanna. more

May 30, 2017 3:29 PM Music Feature

May 18, 2017 2:06 PM On Music

Milwaukee’s Max Devereaux is determined to keep releasing decadent, oddball pop albums, even if hardly anybody is listening more

Dec 20, 2016 2:44 PM Music Feature

Tyne Darling’s Tommy Vollman gives his published short stories a second life on his hopeful, if lonesome, latest album. more

Dec 20, 2016 2:38 PM Local Music

“It looks a lot different—and smells a lot different,” new Jazz Estate owner John Dye says of the club he saved from extinction. more

Nov 29, 2016 3:53 PM Music Feature

Amos Lee considers Spirit, his sixth studio album, a tribute to his late mentor. more

Oct 25, 2016 3:55 PM Music Feature

Lydia Loveless would like to dispel the notion that she’s a badass. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:41 PM Music Feature

The soulful Boston rock band Lake Street Dive relished taking risks on their latest album, Side Pony. more

Aug 16, 2016 2:16 PM Music Feature

Summerfield United Methodist Church opened its doors to the Milwaukee surf-punk band The Pukes. more

Aug 16, 2016 1:53 PM Local Music

Off the Cuff interview’s Milwaukee dance artist Joelle Worm, facilitator of The Field Milwaukee, a forum to provide performing artists with feedback. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:48 PM Off the Cuff

An enduring fixture of Milwaukee’s East Side music scene, Mike Fredrickson channels romantic rejection on his ninth album. more

Oct 6, 2015 7:57 PM Local Music

Charli XCX has what it takes to be one of pop’s biggest stars. She’s just not sure if that’s what she wants. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:49 PM Music Feature

Photo credit: Dorothy Hong

Ahead of his show Thursday at Turner Hall Ballroom, Talib Kweli explains why radio favors big money. more

Jul 6, 2015 4:00 PM Music Feature

Courtesy of Marquette Athletics

Biz Goslee has emerged as a leader on Marquette’s fledgling lacrosse team. more

May 7, 2015 10:15 AM More Sports

Photo Credit: Patricia Kastelic, Express Yourself Milwaukee.

Shepherd Express interviews Lori Vance about Step UP! It's Bigger Than We, a collaborative performance extravaganza featuring the creative expressions of Milwaukee’s at-risk youth. more

May 1, 2015 2:55 PM Off the Cuff

“The End of the Civil War” employs historical reenactments, computer imaging, archival photographs and interviews with historians along with a sensible and balanced narration, making for a well-made documentary on the last chapters of A... more

May 1, 2015 1:50 PM Home Movies

For something calling itself the Guardians ofPeace (GOP), the anonymous hacker or hackers have crossed the line into threatsof violence. After several cinema chains buckled under the threat of “another911” if they showed The Interview , Sony.. more

Dec 18, 2014 8:00 PM I Hate Hollywood 4 Comments

Photo courtesy of pressherenow.com

Cage the Elephant’s third album, Melophobia, may prove to be the alt-rock band’s definitive release. more

Nov 25, 2014 10:42 PM Music Feature

A LexisNexis search shows that, over their 15 year run, English-speaking newspapers have called The New Pornographers a supergroup at least 770 times. That doesn’t include much of the music press—like Rolling more

Nov 12, 2014 11:52 AM Music Feature

When drummer Chris “Woody” Wood joined singer/guitarist and main songwriter Dan Smith in what would become the band Bastille in 2010, he had reached a turning more

Oct 14, 2014 12:24 AM Music Feature

