Interview
Travis Shaw on Rihanna and the Art of the Perfect At-Bat Song
The red-hot Brewers third baseman explains his career-long love of Rihanna. more
May 30, 2017 3:29 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Revisit Our 2007 Feature on Chris Cornell
May 18, 2017 2:06 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Exotic World of Max Devereaux
Milwaukee’s Max Devereaux is determined to keep releasing decadent, oddball pop albums, even if hardly anybody is listening more
Dec 20, 2016 2:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Tyne Darling Ties Up Loose Ends on ‘These Ghosts’
Tyne Darling’s Tommy Vollman gives his published short stories a second life on his hopeful, if lonesome, latest album. more
Dec 20, 2016 2:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Jazz Estate Returns with a New Look, Better Drinks and the Same Sounds
“It looks a lot different—and smells a lot different,” new Jazz Estate owner John Dye says of the club he saved from extinction. more
Nov 29, 2016 3:53 PM Tyler Friedman Music Feature
Amos Lee Pays Tribute to Past and Present
Amos Lee considers Spirit, his sixth studio album, a tribute to his late mentor. more
Oct 25, 2016 3:55 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Lydia Loveless Will Not Harm You
Lydia Loveless would like to dispel the notion that she’s a badass. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:41 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Lake Street Dive Modernize the Spirit of Motown
The soulful Boston rock band Lake Street Dive relished taking risks on their latest album, Side Pony. more
Aug 16, 2016 2:16 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
The Pukes Find Refuge in a Holy Place
Summerfield United Methodist Church opened its doors to the Milwaukee surf-punk band The Pukes. more
Aug 16, 2016 1:53 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Artists Helping Artists Create
Off the Cuff interview’s Milwaukee dance artist Joelle Worm, facilitator of The Field Milwaukee, a forum to provide performing artists with feedback. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:48 PM Devin Settle Off the Cuff
It’s Not ‘Over’ for Mike Fredrickson
An enduring fixture of Milwaukee’s East Side music scene, Mike Fredrickson channels romantic rejection on his ninth album. more
Oct 6, 2015 7:57 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Charli XCX Keeps to Herself
Charli XCX has what it takes to be one of pop’s biggest stars. She’s just not sure if that’s what she wants. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:49 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Talib Kweli on the Shady Inner Workings of the Radio
Ahead of his show Thursday at Turner Hall Ballroom, Talib Kweli explains why radio favors big money. more
Jul 6, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Playing the Field: Biz Goslee
Biz Goslee has emerged as a leader on Marquette’s fledgling lacrosse team. more
May 7, 2015 10:15 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
Express Yourself Encourages Communities to ‘Step UP!’
Shepherd Express interviews Lori Vance about Step UP! It's Bigger Than We, a collaborative performance extravaganza featuring the creative expressions of Milwaukee’s at-risk youth. more
May 1, 2015 2:55 PM Amanda Sullivan Off the Cuff
'The End of the Civil War'
“The End of the Civil War” employs historical reenactments, computer imaging, archival photographs and interviews with historians along with a sensible and balanced narration, making for a well-made documentary on the last chapters of A... more
May 1, 2015 1:50 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Stop The Interview
For something calling itself the Guardians ofPeace (GOP), the anonymous hacker or hackers have crossed the line into threatsof violence. After several cinema chains buckled under the threat of “another911” if they showed The Interview , Sony.. more
Dec 18, 2014 8:00 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood 4 Comments
Cage the Elephant Conquer Expectations on “Melophobia
Cage the Elephant’s third album, Melophobia, may prove to be the alt-rock band’s definitive release. more
Nov 25, 2014 10:42 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
Resolved: The New Pornographers Are Not an Indie Supergroup
A LexisNexis search shows that, over their 15 year run, English-speaking newspapers have called The New Pornographers a supergroup at least 770 times. That doesn’t include much of the music press—like Rolling more
Nov 12, 2014 11:52 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Bastille Rides ‘Pompeii’ to the Top
When drummer Chris “Woody” Wood joined singer/guitarist and main songwriter Dan Smith in what would become the band Bastille in 2010, he had reached a turning more
Oct 14, 2014 12:24 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature