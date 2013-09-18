Inuksuit
Boris and Doris On the Town
Fair Fun: Guests strolled the magically landscaped property of Jake Jones and Jeff Welk to celebrate the merger of Fair Wisconsin and Equality Wisconsin at a “garden party for equality more
Sep 18, 2013 1:42 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Classical Season Openers
Present Music created a remarkable audience experience last Saturday afternoon with John Luther Adams’ Inuksuit for 99 percussionists. The Lynden Sculpture Garden was the inspired site for this environmental music. more
Sep 11, 2013 12:16 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Victory for Victoria
Milwaukee Opera Theatre opens its 2013-2014 season with a concert reading of Victory for Victoria, a new musical showcasing 20 original songs about Victoria Claflin Woodhull. Woodhull published her own newspaper, ran her own brokerage firm ... more
Sep 4, 2013 12:23 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music