Invader? I Hardly Know Her
Pius XI Stages Phantom
Pius XI returns to the historic Pabst Theatre next month for another huge high school musical show . . . this time they’re tackling The Phantom of the Opera. One of the fun things about this is the fact that the theatre itself was built around t.. more
Apr 3, 2012 3:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Badgers' Brianna Decker Named Top 3 Patty Kaz finalist
Junior forward Brianna Decker was named a Patty Kazmaier Award Top 3 Finalist this week. She is joined by Jocelyne Lamoureux of North Dakota and Florence Schelling of Northeastern University.Decker leads the nation in goals, with 36, while Lamour.. more
Mar 9, 2012 11:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Ruth Grotenrath: A Woman Artist Painting Ahead of Her Time
Mar 8, 2012 1:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Brewers beat Veras in arbitration
The Brewers acquired relief pitcher Jose Veras from the Pirates this offseason in exchange for Casey McGehee.Unfortunately for the Brewers, Veras was immediately arbitration eligible.Veras submitted $2.37million, the Brewers put his value at $2 .. more
Feb 15, 2012 9:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Electric Guitars of Claudio Monteverdi
The story of Poppea is an interesting one. A mistress of the Roman Emperor Nero back in the mid-first century, she lived to see herself crowned Empress of Rome. Her story was immortalized in a very, very early opera by Italian composer Claudio.. more
Feb 13, 2012 10:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
