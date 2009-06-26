RSS

The Invaders

blogimage3927.jpe

Rancid was modern-rock radio’s gateway in the mid-’90s from punk revival to ska, and it sometimes feels like they’re punished for that. While their contemporaries Green Day re-emerged as the improbable voice of the next generation, Rancid saw thei.. more

Jun 26, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3847.jpe

­­I'm usually wrong about these things, but I still think that Grizzly Bear's "Two Weeks" sounds uncannily like Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E.," at least insofar as any song by Grizzly Bear could sound like a late '90s, West Coast rap hit. Try playing bo.. more

Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

The atmosphere at the Off The Wall Theatre is pretty laid-back and relaxed. I’d been there last night to see their Broadway FundraiserBroadway Gold. The theatre is black draped in red with some reflective surfaces. As the show washed over me, it b.. more

May 23, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3927.jpe

Pianist and University of Wisconsin senior lecturer Steve Nelson-Raney has divided his 7:30 p.m. faculty recital in the UWM Recital Hall tonight into two distinct halves. The first pairs Nelson-Raney with J,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3847.jpe

For years Ian Pesch owned two of the most important bars of Milwaukee’s ’90s music scene, the Globe East and the Globe West. This tonight and tomorrow night, at his new South Side bar, Liquor Sw,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage3761.jpe

   Milwaukee veterans The Invaders may be considered part of ska's third wave, b Where Ya Gone? ,CD Reviews more

Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage1905.jpe

Honors in 36 genre-spanning categories are up for grabs at the Wisconsin Area Music Indus , ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES