The Invaders
Ska Redux: Rancid and The Invaders Evoke the Spirit of 95
Rancid was modern-rock radio’s gateway in the mid-’90s from punk revival to ska, and it sometimes feels like they’re punished for that. While their contemporaries Green Day re-emerged as the improbable voice of the next generation, Rancid saw thei.. more
Jun 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dr. Dre vs. Grizzly Bear
I'm usually wrong about these things, but I still think that Grizzly Bear's "Two Weeks" sounds uncannily like Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E.," at least insofar as any song by Grizzly Bear could sound like a late '90s, West Coast rap hit. Try playing bo.. more
Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Off The Wall's Broadway Gold
The atmosphere at the Off The Wall Theatre is pretty laid-back and relaxed. I’d been there last night to see their Broadway FundraiserBroadway Gold. The theatre is black draped in red with some reflective surfaces. As the show washed over me, it b.. more
May 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Steve Nelson-Raney
Pianist and University of Wisconsin senior lecturer Steve Nelson-Raney has divided his 7:30 p.m. faculty recital in the UWM Recital Hall tonight into two distinct halves. The first pairs Nelson-Raney with J,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Globe's 15th Anniversary Party
For years Ian Pesch owned two of the most important bars of Milwaukee’s ’90s music scene, the Globe East and the Globe West. This tonight and tomorrow night, at his new South Side bar, Liquor Sw,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
The Invaders
Milwaukee veterans The Invaders may be considered part of ska's third wave, b Where Ya Gone? ,CD Reviews more
Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
WAMI Music Awards
Honors in 36 genre-spanning categories are up for grabs at the Wisconsin Area Music Indus , ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee