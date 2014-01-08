Investigation
Questions Surround Courthouse Fire and Possible Coverup
The Abele administration is giving the public a highly edited version of what really happened when the courthouse caught fire last summer, causing up to $12 million in damages, supervisors allege more
Jan 8, 2014 1:19 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Investigate Issa! Or How to Apply the Chairman’s Own Methods and Style to Him
Among the many reasons that Americans hold the House of Representatives in low repute—at historically abysmal levels, in fact—is the blatantly partisan and ideological more
Jul 3, 2013 5:43 PM Joe Conason News Features
Issue of the Week: Williams’ Death Must Be Thoroughly Investigated
As of this writing, we don’t know if U.S. Attorney James Santelle will investigate the death of Derek Williams while in the back of a Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) squad car... more
Sep 26, 2012 3:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Republicans Swoon Over 'Partisan' Probers
This week, Republicans on Capitol Hill opened yet another front in their continuous sniping against the Obama... more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 2 Comments
Wisconsin Divided But Not Conquered
One unkind but perfectly understandable human reaction to the state's voters supporting a dishonest... more
Jun 12, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments
Silent Running
If the Wisconsin recall is truly second in importance only to the presidential race, as many media outlets... more
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
The Party of Criminals
This may seem like a naïve question coming from someone who lived through Watergate, but when did... more
May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker's Legal Defense Fund
On Friday afternoon, Gov. Scott Walker's campaign quietly announced that it had set up a legal defense fund to pay for the governor's attorneys' ongoing work in the John Doe investigation. The fund has the Orwellian name... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 8 Comments