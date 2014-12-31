Invictus
Deadman’s Carnival New Years Eve
Vaudeville-inspired circus-goth variety act Deadman’s Carnival will ring in 2105 tonight at the Hot Water Wherehouse on S. Water St. The venue lies in the cozy shadows of bigger venues. Located near the Kinnickinnic River, the spot is located just.. more
Dec 31, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
5th Annual William Shakespeare Birthday Celebration
Shakespeare was baptized on the 26th of April, 1954. So it stands to reason he was probably born on the 24th. UWM celebrates Shakespeare's birth today with an afternoon program in Special Collections at the UWM Library.(I love that the public ge.. more
Apr 24, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
In 1995, newly elected President Nelson Mandela became the champion of South Africa's low-ranking national rugby team, the Springboks. To the nation's blacks, Rugby represented white Afrikaner elitism, but believing South Africa's pride was... more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Invictus
Theteams were separated by a cyclone fence, a road and a world of difference. Onone side Invictus ,Film more
Dec 13, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews