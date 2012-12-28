Iowa
Rob Lewis Makes The Scene
Music clubs and concert venues have come and gone in Milwaukee, but every now and then, one hall comes to represent an era in the memories of music fans. When the powerful Balistrieri family opened The Scene in 1965 more
Dec 28, 2012 David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
My Two Moms: Lessons of Love, Strength and What Makes a Family (Gotham Books), by Zach Wahls (with Bruce Littlefield)
Disclosure: I've known Zach Wahls after he could talk but before he could read or write and years before he became a YouTube sensation at 19. His testimony on a proposed constitutional amendment in Iowa to deny legal status to same-sex coup... more
Jun 11, 2012 Amy Waldman Books
Badger Men defeat MN State 4-2, advance to WCHA Final Five
After last night's bombarding 7-1 victory, tonight's 4-2 win seemed like a grinder. Yet, aside from a late-game barrage, it felt like the Badgers had control of the entire match. Midway through the final period, the announcers on my broadcast comm.. more
Mar 15, 2009 Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Issue of the Week: Immigration Cruelty
When Rep. F. Jim Sensenbrennertried to score cheap political points by demonizing undo Uncounted, ,Expresso more
Jul 16, 2008 Shepherd Express Staff Expresso