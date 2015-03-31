Ipa
This Week's Featured Beer: Milwaukee Brewing Co. Dark Saison
Saisonshave reached their saturation point. Quite frankly, there are too many saisonswith far too much discrepancy between them. Rather than add breadth and depthto the style, the sea of options has watered down the category. At the2004 Great .. more
Mar 31, 2015 7:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
This Week's Featured Beers: Black IPAs from Tyranena and Karben4
The lines between style boundaries continue to blur, but Ifor one don't really give a rip. It's a phenomenon that's existed for eons, butbecame particularly apparent with the rise in popularity of Three Floyds andits flagship pale ale, Alpha Ki.. more
Mar 9, 2015 3:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink 2 Comments
Kickstarting a Brewery
Like many hopeful entrepreneurs, Wauwatosa-based brewer Andrew Dillard turned to Kickstarter last spring thinking he might use the popular fundraising site to raise $27,000 to start a microbrewery in Tosa. Big Head more
Jul 24, 2013 12:52 AM Heather Zydek Dining Preview
Hinterland Gastropub as Good as Ever
Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub, an offshoot of the original Hinterland in Green Bay, became Milwaukee's first gastropub when it opened five years ago. Since then, it has done very well. The interior features an inviting bar and a dining r... more
Mar 29, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Modest Mouse
One of the more unlikely (yet at the same time, more deserving) indie-rock bands to crack the alternative-rock mainstream last decade, Modest Mouse charmed the country with their ode to optimism “Float On” in 2004, then continued to make th... more
Jul 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
White Jasmine Brings Pakistani Cuisine to the States
As one of the planet’s most ethnically diverse nations, America is an ideal habitat for adventurous foodies. Immigrants who share their cultures’ culinary customs add another dimension to our country’s mosaic and offer the rest of us an more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview