RSS

Ira Glass

ira glass one radio host two dancers.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

If you’re successful enough in the media, you can pretty much pursue any zany idea you want, regardless of how marketable it is. Take the case of Ira Glass, who, despite already being a seasoned p,Comedy more

Apr 28, 2014 10:44 AM Comedy

The new, non-BCS way of doing things will mean even more scrutiny on teams that could be eligible for the four-team playoff.One of the things the selection committee will be looking at is strength of schedule, something Wisconsin has struggled wi.. more

Jul 3, 2012 8:36 PM More Sports

blogimage17610.jpe

Each week, more than 1 million listeners tune in to more than 500 public radio stations to hear “This American Life,” a pioneering program featuring stories... more

Feb 4, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Thursday, Oct. 22 ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES