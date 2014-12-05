Ira Koplowitz
Celebration of Bittercube’s Fifth Anniversary
What can make a great cocktail spectacular? A splash ofbitters! Specifically, a splash of slow-crafted Midwest bitters by Bittercube.Made with raw, all-natural ingredients (no extracts or oils), Bittercube’s six varieties of bittersare recogniz.. more
Dec 5, 2014 3:04 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Blue Jacket's Ever-Changing Menu
Milwaukeeans who love restaurants with craft cocktails and interesting locally sourced food have had much to cheer about this past year. Open since June 2013, Blue Jacket is prominent among this new class of more
Jan 22, 2014 2:25 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Bittercube Expands Its Line
When bartenders Ira Koplowitz and Nicholas Kosevich began concocting bitters together in 2009, they had no idea they were entering such a growth industry. Four years later, their more
Apr 2, 2013 10:01 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Toots and The Maytals w/ The Invaders
Throughout the ’60s and ’70s, Toots and The Maytals recorded a slew of ska, rocksteady and reggae hits that remain mainstays of the Jamaican songbook, including “Pressure Drop,” “54-46 That’s My Number,” “Ba more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee