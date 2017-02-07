Iran
The Poisoned Well: Empire and its Legacy in the Middle East (Oxford University Press), by Roger Hardy
Experts on each of the nations included in Roger Hardy’s chronicle of Middle East politics, The Poisoned Well: Empire and its Legacy in the Middle East, will probably find something omitted or amiss in his country-by-country assessment. Eve... more
Feb 7, 2017 2:41 PM David Luhrssen Books
Thinking About Paul Thomas Anderson
PaulThomas Anderson was routinely classed with the generation of post-StevenSoderbergh indie filmmakers that emerged in the ‘90s. But as George Toleswrites in Paul Thomas Anderson , the director’s “stronger, more importanta.. more
Sep 2, 2016 1:55 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
'Most Antagonistic' Toward Israel?
When Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina recently warned on national television that Chuck Hagel "would be the most antagonistic secretary of defense toward the state of Israel in our nation's history more
Jan 14, 2013 1:46 PM Joe Conason News Features
Tommy Thompson’s Brazen Hypocrisy
The brazen hypocrisy was stunning when Republican Senate candidate Tommy Thompson accused his opponent, Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin, of being soft on Iran, identifying President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Argo
The mob that gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Teheran, Iran, to demand the extradition of the Shah, who had fled to America for cancer treatment as his regime crumbled, burned flags and effigies and punched... more
Oct 8, 2012 1:07 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Best of Enemies: A History of US and Middle East Relations, Part One: 1783-1953 (Abrams), by Jean-Pierre Filiu and David B.
History told as a graphic novel is nothing new, but Best of Enemies is a singular accomplishment, packing episodes little known and less understood into striking black-and-white frames crowded with imagery and ideas. The imaginative landsca... more
Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Can Obama Muzzle the Dogs of War?
When President Obama disparaged "loose talk about war" against the theocratic regime in Tehran... more
Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
A Separation
A Separation, which has already earned three prizes at the Berlin International Film Festival... more
Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Iran's Best Friends on Capitol Hill
Nuclear weapons treaties are like currency exchange rates—always vitally important to the national interest, but often stunningly dull, not to say impenetrable. Yet Washington has suddenly been jolted awake by Republican threats to stall if... more
Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 2 Comments
Lucille Ball Specials
Everyone remembers Lucille Ball from her 1950s TV show, I Love Lucy, but her career began years earlier in movies and continued on television for two more decades. A pair of her 1970s TV specials, Lucy Gets Lucky and Three for Two, will be.. more
Jun 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Hope for a New Bookstore on the North Shore?
Fans of the shuttered Harry W. Schwartz Bookstore in Shorewood will be happy to hear that a new North Shore bookstore/café is in the works. According to Keith Schmitz, the proposed venture, dubbed Open Book, will be a co-op, like REI and Outpost N.. more
Jun 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Environmental Footprint of War
The human toll of war understandably receives the most attention, but there’s anothe Scarred Lands and Wounded Lives: The Environmental Footprint of War ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Oct. 2 - Oct. 8
,This Week in Milwaukee more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Nas
Given Nas’ inability to explain on his previous album exactly why hip-hop was dead, Nigger ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Murder Mystery
In the fall of 1888, a series of five murders took place in London's Whitechapel di Ripper!- ,Theater more
Aug 20, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Mr. Bright Side
GavinRossdale was never a particularly convincing tortured soul to begin with, butwith e Wanderlust ,Music Feature more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Tell the Truth Until They Bleed: Coming Clean in the Dirty World
During a long career as a music writer,studio gopher and musician, Josh Alan Fried Tell the ,Books more
Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Oh My God!
Bush The Delusional is trying desperately to gather support for an attack on Iran before he and Cheney move to Dubai. Here is what he said, as reported in the NYT, "Iran's actions threaten the security of nations everywhere. So, the U.S. is streng.. more
Jan 14, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
The Candliers w/ John The Savage
The Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Two of Milwaukee’s most novel new bands share this bill. Th Vanity ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 26, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee 4 Comments