RSS

Iraq

thepoisenedwell.jpg.jpe

Experts on each of the nations included in Roger Hardy’s chronicle of Middle East politics, The Poisoned Well: Empire and its Legacy in the Middle East, will probably find something omitted or amiss in his country-by-country assessment. Eve... more

Feb 7, 2017 2:41 PM Books

bookreview_sellingwar.jpg.jpe

The U.S. invasion of Iraq has been criticized from many perspectives. In Selling War: A Critical Look at the Military’s PR Machine, Steven J. Alvarez advances the idea that it was a public relations failure—not from the Bush administration’... more

Aug 2, 2016 2:35 PM Books

zach-kenney-458x800.jpg.jpe

As Carthage College’s Wisconsin/Afghanistan makes its way through various venues around Kenosha, a traveling theatre group will find its way to Hartford this month. Chicago’s Griffin Theatre Company presents Letters Home: Voices from the Fr.. more

Oct 1, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

millertime pub shepherd.jpg.jpe

Jun 18, 2015 3:03 PM Sponsored Content

As much as I enjoyed it, there is only one moment on Dahm & Mashio's 2014 album Illuminati Shxt that I remember well, and it's probably not the one they hoped I would. One of the tracks ends with a solid minute of silence before the next one begin.. more

Apr 21, 2015 3:00 PM On Music

obama.jpg.jpe

For a president who distinguished himself from his predecessor by promising to extricate the United States from Iraq and Afghanistan, Barack Obama suddenly appears determined to maroon more

Sep 15, 2013 1:51 PM News Features

american-flag-hd-wallaper-background.jpg.jpe

Like many men who volunteered for the U.S. Army in World War II, my late father never boasted about his years in uniform. A patriot to his core, he nevertheless more

Jul 7, 2013 5:39 PM News Features

jessieware-1.jpg.jpe

Rising British pop star Jessie Ware will headline the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 9, the venue announced today. Ware, who last year released her debut album Devotion , a sleek and sophisticated collection of downtempo electronic-pop and.. more

Jun 25, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

george_w_bush73.jpg.jpe

Like all such monuments that former presidents construct to edify the public, the George W. Bush Presidential Center—opened with great ceremony in Texas last week—is mounted from its subject's point of view. more

May 3, 2013 3:41 PM News Features

boston-marathon-explosions.jpg51-1280x960.jpg.jpe

Can you hear yourself think? Can you manage more than bursts of confusion and anger? Can you feel your own humanity anymore? I'll admit it—I've had trouble this week, too. After an explosion like the one in Boston more

Apr 19, 2013 4:00 PM News Features

120326_dick_cheney_605_ap.jpg.jpe

No doubt President Obama was deeply stung over the weekend to hear Dick Cheney criticize his new national security team. At a Wyoming Republican Party dinner, the former vice president briskly dismissed Obama's choices more

Feb 14, 2013 3:50 PM News Features

chuck-hagel.jpg.jpe

If Chuck Hagel is nominated by President Obama to serve as secretary of defense, there will be at least three compelling arguments in his favor. He served with distinction in the military and would—like secretary of state more

Dec 28, 2012 4:26 PM News Features

joec.jpg.jpe

During the festival of falsehood held by Republicans in Tampa, Fla., a few weeks ago, perhaps the very biggest lie emanated from the mouth of Jeb Bush, the Florida politician, entrepreneur and potential heir to the GOP presidential dynasty.... more

Sep 17, 2012 10:45 AM News Features

bookprev.jpg.jpe

Next Chapter Bookshop welcomes Iraq War veteran Kevin Powers, author of The Yellow Birds, on Friday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. The Yellow Birds is a breathtaking account of friendship and loss told... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Books

blogimage19769.jpe

Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan is taking a beating from fact-checkers, who have had to work overtime to try to verify the claims he made last week when accepting the nomination for vice president at the Republican National Convention... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

blogimage19697.jpe

Defending himself against the perception that he has no significant foreign policy experience, Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan has drawn fresh attention to one of the most... more

Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

He's been all over movies and TV since the '80s and in <em>Bobcat Goldthwait: You Don't Look the Same Either</em>, the comedian returns to the stage for an evening of standup. A gregarious performer with a bemused expression and a raggedly on targ.. more

Jun 6, 2012 2:48 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage18073.jpe

As its name implies, Benjamin Busch's stunning new memoir Dust to Dust is largely a meditation on life and death. Although Busch is a decorated Marine Corps officer who served two tours of duty in Iraq, Dust to Dust is much more than a war ... more

Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage17997.jpe

When President Obama disparaged "loose talk about war" against the theocratic regime in Tehran... more

Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage7197.jpe

Check out a panel at Cream City Collectives tonight. “From Milwaukee to Cairo: A Talkback on the Uprisings in the Middle East” features a panel of four Milwaukeeans and one Egyptian, all of whom were in the Mideast during this spring's histori.. more

Aug 17, 2011 6:56 PM Daily Dose

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES