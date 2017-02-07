Iraq
The Poisoned Well: Empire and its Legacy in the Middle East (Oxford University Press), by Roger Hardy
Experts on each of the nations included in Roger Hardy’s chronicle of Middle East politics, The Poisoned Well: Empire and its Legacy in the Middle East, will probably find something omitted or amiss in his country-by-country assessment. Eve... more
Feb 7, 2017 2:41 PM David Luhrssen Books
Selling War: A Critical Look at the Military’s PR Machine (Potomac Books) By Steven J. Alvarez
The U.S. invasion of Iraq has been criticized from many perspectives. In Selling War: A Critical Look at the Military’s PR Machine, Steven J. Alvarez advances the idea that it was a public relations failure—not from the Bush administration’... more
Aug 2, 2016 2:35 PM David Luhrssen Books
Letters from Soldiers Onstage
As Carthage College’s Wisconsin/Afghanistan makes its way through various venues around Kenosha, a traveling theatre group will find its way to Hartford this month. Chicago’s Griffin Theatre Company presents Letters Home: Voices from the Fr.. more
Oct 1, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Stream Another Sloppy Rap Track from Dahm & Mashio
As much as I enjoyed it, there is only one moment on Dahm & Mashio's 2014 album Illuminati Shxt that I remember well, and it's probably not the one they hoped I would. One of the tracks ends with a solid minute of silence before the next one begin.. more
Apr 21, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Striking Syria: Is Obama Too Much Like Bush—Or Not Enough?
For a president who distinguished himself from his predecessor by promising to extricate the United States from Iraq and Afghanistan, Barack Obama suddenly appears determined to maroon more
Sep 15, 2013 1:51 PM Joe Conason News Features
For July 4th: Remembering Why the Right Doesn’t Own the Stars and Stripes
Like many men who volunteered for the U.S. Army in World War II, my late father never boasted about his years in uniform. A patriot to his core, he nevertheless more
Jul 7, 2013 5:39 PM Joe Conason News Features
Jessie Ware Will Headline The Turner Hall Ballroom in November
Rising British pop star Jessie Ware will headline the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 9, the venue announced today. Ware, who last year released her debut album Devotion , a sleek and sophisticated collection of downtempo electronic-pop and.. more
Jun 25, 2013 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Overdue Questions: What Might Be Missing From Bush's Presidential Library
Like all such monuments that former presidents construct to edify the public, the George W. Bush Presidential Center—opened with great ceremony in Texas last week—is mounted from its subject's point of view. more
May 3, 2013 3:41 PM Joe Conason News Features
The Value of Silence
Can you hear yourself think? Can you manage more than bursts of confusion and anger? Can you feel your own humanity anymore? I'll admit it—I've had trouble this week, too. After an explosion like the one in Boston more
Apr 19, 2013 4:00 PM David Sirota News Features
Dismal Indeed: Why Dick Cheney Disdains The 'Second-Rate' Obama Team
No doubt President Obama was deeply stung over the weekend to hear Dick Cheney criticize his new national security team. At a Wyoming Republican Party dinner, the former vice president briskly dismissed Obama's choices more
Feb 14, 2013 3:50 PM Joe Conason News Features
Veterans Denounce Neoconservative 'Swiftboating' of Chuck Hagel
If Chuck Hagel is nominated by President Obama to serve as secretary of defense, there will be at least three compelling arguments in his favor. He served with distinction in the military and would—like secretary of state more
Dec 28, 2012 4:26 PM Joe Conason News Features
Bush Ignored Repeated Warnings of Terrorist Attack
During the festival of falsehood held by Republicans in Tampa, Fla., a few weeks ago, perhaps the very biggest lie emanated from the mouth of Jeb Bush, the Florida politician, entrepreneur and potential heir to the GOP presidential dynasty.... more
Sep 17, 2012 10:45 AM Joe Conason News Features
Powers Discusses ‘Yellow Birds’ at Next Chapter
Next Chapter Bookshop welcomes Iraq War veteran Kevin Powers, author of The Yellow Birds, on Friday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. The Yellow Birds is a breathtaking account of friendship and loss told... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The Real Paul Ryan
Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan is taking a beating from fact-checkers, who have had to work overtime to try to verify the claims he made last week when accepting the nomination for vice president at the Republican National Convention... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Paul Ryan's Foreign Policy 'Experience'
Defending himself against the perception that he has no significant foreign policy experience, Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan has drawn fresh attention to one of the most... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Bobcat Stands Up
He's been all over movies and TV since the '80s and in <em>Bobcat Goldthwait: You Don't Look the Same Either</em>, the comedian returns to the stage for an evening of standup. A gregarious performer with a bemused expression and a raggedly on targ.. more
Jun 6, 2012 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Benjamin Busch Explores Life in 'Dust to Dust'
As its name implies, Benjamin Busch's stunning new memoir Dust to Dust is largely a meditation on life and death. Although Busch is a decorated Marine Corps officer who served two tours of duty in Iraq, Dust to Dust is much more than a war ... more
Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Can Obama Muzzle the Dogs of War?
When President Obama disparaged "loose talk about war" against the theocratic regime in Tehran... more
Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
TONIGHT: From Milwaukee To Cairo
Check out a panel at Cream City Collectives tonight. “From Milwaukee to Cairo: A Talkback on the Uprisings in the Middle East” features a panel of four Milwaukeeans and one Egyptian, all of whom were in the Mideast during this spring's histori.. more
Aug 17, 2011 6:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose