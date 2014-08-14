Ireland
The Sounds of Irish Fest
Aug 14, 2014 2:03 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
All About Ireland
The seed of an idea called Irish Fest, planted more than three decades ago, has grown into the world’s largest Irish music and cultural festival. As in years past, Irish Fest’s organizers have worked hard over the last several months to dev... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:06 AM Emily Patti A&E Feature
The Pogues
Coupling the rough-hewn spirit of an Irish session with the rough and tumble energy of punk rock seems almost obvious now. When The Pogues first tried it in the early ’80s, it was a revelation. The Irish-British band’s signature more
Jan 18, 2013 3:11 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Acclaimed Comedy of the Bible Outdoors
Taken at face value the King James bible is . . . . really difficult to take seriously for all kinds of reasons. the fact that people use it to justify those things that they justify is also kind of silly. So it makes the perfect basis for co.. more
Aug 20, 2012 11:06 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Space and Time 'Within a Stone's Throw'
Cecelia Condit is a professor of film and media at UW-Milwaukee who sees her artistic practice akin to being a storyteller. The pieces in her exhibition at the Madison Museum of... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
UWM's John Gleeson Speaks Up for Irish
John Gleeson believes in the Irish language. “The language contains, as Joyce said, the conscience, memory... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn A&E Feature
'Until the Next Time' Transcends Time
Myth, belief, identity and lasting love are all themes in Kevin Fox's Until the Next Time. When 21-year-old Sean Corrigan receives a journal belonging to an uncle he didn't even know existed, he embarks on a journey across the Atlantic—and more
Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Free Hot Flashes with Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Wisconsin has a strange dynamic for creative types. Those born in the general area often leave for some time . . . sometimes leaving for good (Houdini, Willem DaFoe,) sometimes coming back and managing to make a fairly decent living. After bounc.. more
Sep 13, 2010 1:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Numb Nuts: Why I Don't Recommend Desensitizers & Other ‘Enhancers’
My first job out of college was working for anonprofit in Washington, D.C., that focused I recentlyreceived a question via Facebook about whether or not I could recommend alibid ,SEXPress more
Oct 29, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Wanna Be a Balla, Shot Caller...
I have no idea what prompted Kiss FM to return this dusty gem to semi-regular rotation this weekend, but it was the perfect complement to a sun-soaked weekend. Whatever happened to Lil' Troy, anyway? Wanna Be A Baller - Lil Troy more
Mar 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Celebrating Ireland
Itis our nostalgic claim to Irishness that finds us in a smoky corner baron St. Patrick’s ,Cover Story more
Mar 12, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
No Doubt @ Marcus Amphitheater, July 2
Five years after No Doubt went on hiatus while Gwen Stefani launched a larger-than-life solo career, the group has re-banded for a summer tour slated to stop at Summerfest for a July 2 headlining gig at the Marcus Amphitheater. No stranger to No D.. more
Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lili Marlene
Norbert Schultze wrote musical scores for propaganda movies in Nazi Germany, using his position to avoid conscription into the wartime army. A cabaret performer and opera composer of varied interests, Schultze had set a soldier’s poem to music an.. more
Nov 9, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bombs Away
After languishing for twoyears in the Irish legislature, the Nuclear Test Ban Bill of 2006 wasrecently rethought and refurbished, according to a June report in the Irish Independent. Originally, the bill codified the U.N. Test Ban Treaty and ad... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE 1 Comments
World-Class Competitors
InMarch, Milwaukee made its mark on the international world of Irishdance competition when two students from the Milwaukee area competed inthe 38th annual World Irish Dancing Championships in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Maggie Dunn, 19... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Off the Cuff
A Few Words From Acacia's Shadowlands
Judging from commercial success and ongoing support from establishedl iterary critics, British Author/theologian C.S. Lewis is destined to be one of hundred or so best reemmbered novelists of the 20th century. Having met with considerable success .. more
May 7, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mitchell & Kenyon in Ireland
Shortly after the very first motion-picture film was created, the modest British film com Monty Python and the Holy Grail ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Real Slap in the Face
A teacher at Yamata ElementarySchool in Yokohama, Japan, was disciplined in January follo The New York Times ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
NFL Rule seems wrong
In the closing second of the Detroit Lions/Chicago Bears game yesterday, Calvin Johnson caught what was thought to be a game-winning touchdown pass. Instead, the play was reviewed and because he didn’t have the ball when he stood up, it was ruled .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports