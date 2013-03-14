RSS
Irena'S Vow
‘The Man in the Glass Booth’
Earlier this season, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Acacia Theatre looked at the Holocaust with the Rep's The Diary of Anne Frank, followed by Acacia's Irena's Vow. Both involved the terror of the concentration camps. more
Mar 14, 2013 2:10 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for Irena's Vow With Acacia
Irena Gut is one of those historical figures who suffered from a life shaped by circumstance. She and her life were defined by complicated events in Europe . . . Poland was invaded by Germany and the Soviet Union in 1939. a 21-year-old Polish.. more
Jul 31, 2012 3:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Grateful Dead Scrapbook
The University of California Santa Cruz hasestablished a Grateful Dead archive, scheduled Workingman’s ,Books more
Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
