Irie Palace

Attend the Shepherd Express’ Taste of the World event to sample food from many continents and enjoy multicultural music and dance performances at American Serb Hall,2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1. more

Oct 20, 2015 9:13 PM Eat/Drink

Milwaukee has many restaurants serving goat more

Jul 7, 2015 10:30 PM Eat/Drink

Irie Palace offers authentic Jamaican cuisine, including oxtails, curried goat and chicken with jerk spices. The establishment has a homey diner atmosphere with dance hall reggae music. more

Dec 9, 2014 9:18 PM Short Order

For a truly authentic Jamaican restaurant in the Milwaukee area, turn to Irie Palace (7506 W. Appleton Ave.), a casual space filled with music. Here you will find classic Jamaican... more

May 3, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

“Jamaican jerk” is a term that often appears on menus, including those of large chain restaurants, but usually it strays from its Caribbean origin. In Jamaica the meat—usually pork, chi,Dining Out more

May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

