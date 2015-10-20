Irie Palace
Taste of the World
Attend the Shepherd Express’ Taste of the World event to sample food from many continents and enjoy multicultural music and dance performances at American Serb Hall,2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1. more
Oct 20, 2015 9:13 PM David Luhrssen Eat/Drink
Go for the Goat
Milwaukee has many restaurants serving goat more
Jul 7, 2015 10:30 PM Jamie Lee Rake Eat/Drink
Jamaican Jerk at Irie Palace
Irie Palace offers authentic Jamaican cuisine, including oxtails, curried goat and chicken with jerk spices. The establishment has a homey diner atmosphere with dance hall reggae music. more
Dec 9, 2014 9:18 PM Jamie Lee Rake Short Order
Irie Palace's True Jamaican Menu
For a truly authentic Jamaican restaurant in the Milwaukee area, turn to Irie Palace (7506 W. Appleton Ave.), a casual space filled with music. Here you will find classic Jamaican... more
May 3, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
True Jamaican Jerk
“Jamaican jerk” is a term that often appears on menus, including those of large chain restaurants, but usually it strays from its Caribbean origin. In Jamaica the meat—usually pork, chi,Dining Out more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments