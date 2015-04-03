Irish Dance
'Students Supporting Students - A Multicultural Extravaganza' at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center
On Saturday, April 18, the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center is hosting a multicultural smorgasbord of dance and music. As the name suggests, the second annual “Students Supporting Students – A Multicultural Extravaganza” will showcase the.. more
Apr 3, 2015 8:00 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
This Week on The Disclaimer: Freshwater Way and Screech
On this week's loaded episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we share an example of crowdsourcing done right: The renaming of Pittsburgh A.. more
Oct 11, 2012 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Zombies, Big Insects, Improvised News and a Powerful Artifact
In addition to a live re-enactment of an attempted presidential assassination, there are a nuber of shows opening in greater Milwaukee this weekend. Here's a look at the new stuff for this, the first weekend of Halloween 2012…This weekend only, .. more
Oct 11, 2012 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lord of the Flash
Sometime during the '90s the Irish became the world's most popular ethnic group on the strength of strong beer, full-tilt music, a poetic brogue and the exuberant precision of its dancers—including the high tech versions touring the concert cir.. more
Jul 10, 2011 12:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Independence Day Celebrations
Consider it an extra holiday. Since July 4 fell on a Sunday this year, the city of Milwaukee will celebrate America’s independence today instead. Many county parks will be hosting entertainment today and fireworks this evening, including more
Jul 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sinbad
As a general rule, it’s never a good reflection on your career when you’re the subject of an enduring death hoax. Where similar death rumors of, say, Kanye West, were dismissed almost immediately, false reports of Sinbad’s death, spawned more
Nov 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Conformists w/ IfIHadAHiFi, Dear Astronaut
St. Louis’ The Conformists have been playing their own peculiar brand of loud, doom-laden, experimental math-rock since 1996, and while the band has unsurprisingly not found much mainstream success—their proclivity for screechy noises and l... more
Nov 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Buddy Guy
With all of the attention paid to his more high voltage work, it can be very easy to overlook how talented a pure bluesman Guy can be. In his acoustic blues, he can elicit a tear with every finger pick. In fact, his best records came fro... more
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Today in Milwaukee
No Doubt @ Marcus Amphitheater, July 2
Five years after No Doubt went on hiatus while Gwen Stefani launched a larger-than-life solo career, the group has re-banded for a summer tour slated to stop at Summerfest for a July 2 headlining gig at the Marcus Amphitheater. No stranger to No D.. more
Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
World-Class Competitors
InMarch, Milwaukee made its mark on the international world of Irishdance competition when two students from the Milwaukee area competed inthe 38th annual World Irish Dancing Championships in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Maggie Dunn, 19... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Off the Cuff