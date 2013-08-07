RSS
Irish food
From Spring Rolls to Corned Beef
In Downtown Milwaukee, outdoor dining often means tables on the sidewalk precariously close to pedestrians and a curbstone’s distance from passing cars. Buckley’s Restaurant & Bar offers a pleasant alternative. Located on the more
Aug 7, 2013 1:01 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Irish and More
About a year ago Sean Burke and his business partners Shane Valenti and Chuck Vecitis purchased the venerable Derry Hegarty’s Pub, a place near the Brewer’s stadium in business for 40-some years. Then came several months more
Apr 17, 2013 6:58 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!