RSS

Irish History

immortal-irishman-2.jpg.jpe

Vast social forces may help direct the course of human events, yet individual actors are what actually make history. Certainly, for most people, they are what make history interesting. With The Imm,Books more

Mar 14, 2016 11:58 AM Books

<p> “The Story of Ireland” sets out with a mission: to get beyond what it calls “the self-limiting” picture of Ireland produced, in part, by Republican drumbeating around the erection of an independent state. Narrator Fergal Keane takes pains in .. more

Mar 10, 2012 1:13 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage8030.jpe

The free, annual Global Union festival in Bay View’s Humboldt Park concludes today with performances from the Indian brass funk band Red Baraat, at 1 p.m.; the Chinese throat-singing/punk fusion ensemble Hanggai, at 2:30 p.m.; and Ethiopian... more

Sep 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES