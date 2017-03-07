irish pub
10 Great Irish Pubs for St. Patrick's Day
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day—survey of 10 great Irish pubs in the Milwaukee area. more
Mar 7, 2017 12:40 AM Lacey Muszynski Spring Drink Guide
Banda Magda’s Music in Many Languages
Greek-American vocalist Magda Giannikou leads Banda Magda, the sort of group that flourishes more easily in New York City than elsewhere: fun and sophisticated, grounded but open to a world of influences. Banda Magda performs an easy-going interna.. more
Oct 29, 2014 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Low Brings "Indefinite Articles" to The Irish Pub
PhillipAndrew Bennett Low is a writer/stand-up comic/storyteller who registers onstageas a Libertarian activist. He’s touring with his current one-man show IndefiniteArticles all over the midwest this summer with a stopover in Hollywoodfor the.. more
May 21, 2014 11:26 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Irish and More
About a year ago Sean Burke and his business partners Shane Valenti and Chuck Vecitis purchased the venerable Derry Hegarty’s Pub, a place near the Brewer’s stadium in business for 40-some years. Then came several months more
Apr 17, 2013 6:58 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Blood, Comedy and Broadmnded
Sketch comedy group Broadminded continues to show a penchant for bright, crisply witty comedy with its latest outing Blood Is Thicker Than Liquor. The group that has, in the past, covered some pretty interesting ground looks for novel comedy in .. more
Jun 19, 2011 1:13 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Dubliner Is Reborn
Many locals will remember The Dubliner, a popular spot to grab a pint of Guinness and take in some live Irish music in Walker’s Point during the 1990s. It has been closed for many years, but the name was recently revived at a location about... more
May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
8-Bit Warrior
In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Vince Figueroa’s comedy 8-Bit Warrior , Rob Maass plays Will Davies, a young man unsure of what to do with his life. He doesn’t have a purpose outside of the arcade. Anne Graff LaDisa more
Mar 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Short Orders (Brocach)
Irishpubs usually seem better suited for pints of Guinness and steamedmussels than breakfast, but Brocach (1850 N. Water St.) has broken themold by becoming a prime spot for brunch on both Saturdays a,Dining Out more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Short Orders (The Harp)
Oneof Milwaukee’s classic Irish pubs, The Harp (113 E. Juneau Ave.), has anew owner: restaurateur R.C. Schmidt, who also owns the Trinity ThreeIrish Pubs just a block to the east. The Harp has unde,Dining Out more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Halloween Shows
Halloween is probably the most theatrical of the holidays. More costumes are bought this time of year than any other. People go off to parties in character. And countless people all over the country who wouldn't normally consider themselves theate.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater