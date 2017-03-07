RSS

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day—survey of 10 great Irish pubs in the Milwaukee area. more

Mar 7, 2017 12:40 AM Spring Drink Guide

Greek-American vocalist Magda Giannikou leads Banda Magda, the sort of group that flourishes more easily in New York City than elsewhere: fun and sophisticated, grounded but open to a world of influences. Banda Magda performs an easy-going interna.. more

Oct 29, 2014 12:46 PM I Hate Hollywood

PhillipAndrew Bennett Low is a writer/stand-up comic/storyteller who registers onstageas a Libertarian activist. He’s touring with his current one-man show IndefiniteArticles all over the midwest this summer with a stopover in Hollywoodfor the.. more

May 21, 2014 11:26 AM Theater

About a year ago Sean Burke and his business partners Shane Valenti and Chuck Vecitis purchased the venerable Derry Hegarty’s Pub, a place near the Brewer’s stadium in business for 40-some years. Then came several months more

Apr 17, 2013 6:58 PM Dining Preview

Sketch comedy group Broadminded continues to show a penchant for bright, crisply witty comedy with its latest outing Blood Is Thicker Than Liquor. The group that has, in the past, covered some pretty interesting ground looks for novel comedy in .. more

Jun 19, 2011 1:13 AM Theater

Many locals will remember The Dubliner, a popular spot to grab a pint of Guinness and take in some live Irish music in Walker’s Point during the 1990s. It has been closed for many years, but the name was recently revived at a location about... more

May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Vince Figueroa’s comedy 8-Bit Warrior , Rob Maass plays Will Davies, a young man unsure of what to do with his life. He doesn’t have a purpose outside of the arcade. Anne Graff LaDisa more

Mar 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Irishpubs usually seem better suited for pints of Guinness and steamedmussels than breakfast, but Brocach (1850 N. Water St.) has broken themold by becoming a prime spot for brunch on both Saturdays a,Dining Out more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Oneof Milwaukee’s classic Irish pubs, The Harp (113 E. Juneau Ave.), has anew owner: restaurateur R.C. Schmidt, who also owns the Trinity ThreeIrish Pubs just a block to the east. The Harp has unde,Dining Out more

Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Halloween is probably the most theatrical of the holidays. More costumes are bought this time of year than any other. People go off to parties in character. And countless people all over the country who wouldn't normally consider themselves theate.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

