little-gem-graphic.jpg.jpe

Elaine Murphy’s Little Gem has the humor and pacing of a delightful, little Irish indie film. It’s not. It’s a stage narrative woven together from three alternating monologues. Each monologue is told from the perspective of a woman of a different .. more

May 7, 2017 11:00 AM Theater

aroundmke_frogwater.jpg.jpe

Frogwater / Via Facebook

Since 1997, the duo John and Susan Nicholson known as Frogwater has been offering their hometown of Milwaukee a solid repertoire of Celtic music generously mixed with bluegrass, blues and country styles alongside unique original material. This WAM.. more

Mar 11, 2015 10:00 PM Around MKE

feed_your_soul_mke.jpg.jpe

via Feed Your Soul - Milwaukee

For 11 years, Milwaukee’s volunteer-driven art auction Feed Your Soul has helped raise funds for Feeding America EasternWisconsin by auctioning off decorated bowls and artwork. Every $1 donatedto Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin provides five m.. more

Oct 27, 2014 5:12 PM Around MKE

carrie.jpg.jpe

It’sa Stephen King book about a girl who uses telekinesis to exact revenge on herhigh school. Perfect subject for a musical, right? Actually, it was only abouta dozen years after the publication of the book that the story was adapted intomusic.. more

Jul 25, 2014 9:12 AM Theater

Saturday, March 30th sees an eclectic mix of variety making it to the stage of the Quasi Mondo's space at The Fortress on 101 East Pleasant Street. Performances include Qausi Mondo itself, an act known only as "Friends With Bacon," Jessie Miller, .. more

Mar 28, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

61kk400owwl._sl500_ss500_.jpg.jpe

Coupling the rough-hewn spirit of an Irish session with the rough and tumble energy of punk rock seems almost obvious now. When The Pogues first tried it in the early ’80s, it was a revelation. The Irish-British band’s signature more

Jan 18, 2013 3:11 PM Album Reviews

135654098750db2c3bb0d1c.jpg.jpe

Although the hours at McKiernan’s (2066 S. 37th St.) had been erratic at first, the bar is now on a consistent schedule, including lunch. Located on a quiet street in a residential neighborhood, you have to know where to find it more

Dec 27, 2012 4:43 PM Dining Preview

  Taken at face value the King James bible is . . . . really difficult to take seriously for all kinds of reasons. the fact that people use it to justify those things that they justify is also kind of silly. So it makes the perfect basis for co.. more

Aug 20, 2012 11:06 AM Theater

blogimage18014.jpe

John Gleeson believes in the Irish language. “The language contains, as Joyce said, the conscience, memory... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage17998.jpe

If the parallels weren't already evident, famed Irish folk band The Chieftains make it perfectly clear on Voice of Ages that Celtic music and U.S. folk, especially in its currently commercially palatable Americana guise, share more than a f... more

Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage15587.jpe

It's hard to believe that County Clare and its Irish pub fare were once a bit of a novelty here. Now Irish restaurants with names like Mo's, Mulligan's and Brocach seem to be everywhere in Milwaukee. More continue to open. One of the more r... more

Jul 28, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

 Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood’s production of An Apology. He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It’s kind of an interesting.. more

May 24, 2011 8:25 AM Theater

blogimage13625.jpe

With a weed-mellowed flow reminiscent of a more alert, less introspective Kid Cudi, Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa has succeeded where most blog rappers have not: translating his early critical acclaim and underground buzz into genuine more

Jan 21, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

There’s something about Elm Grove in Winter that kind of feels like north eastern Wisconsin. There’s just a little bit more open space than there is in Milwaukee. There’s just a little bit more room between the buildings. Thursday night there wa.. more

Jan 15, 2011 6:19 PM Theater

Wisconsin has a strange dynamic for creative types. Those born in the general area often leave for some time . . . sometimes leaving for good (Houdini, Willem DaFoe,) sometimes coming back and managing to make a fairly decent living. After bounc.. more

Sep 13, 2010 1:19 PM Theater

blogimage11361.jpe

Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has taken the idea of “shadow casting” movies—acting them out a la The Rocky Horror Picture Show —to new extremes, giving the midnight movie treatment to flicks like Clue and Jurass more

Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10861.jpe

During the 1960s the East Side became Milwaukee’s hipster mecca; before then, it was a typical, closely packed working-class neighborhood. Jim Hanley and Thelma Kamuchey, children growing up on the East Side in the 1940s and ’50s, recount t... more

May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage9133.jpe

As Robert Wells, author of This Is Milwaukee, explains it, on the night of Sept. 6, 1861, This Is Milwaukee ,Milwaukee Color more

Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

My first job out of college was working for anonprofit in Washington, D.C., that focused I recentlyreceived a question via Facebook about whether or not I could recommend alibid ,SEXPress more

Oct 29, 2009 12:00 AM Sexpress

blogimage7712.jpe

Milwaukee’s premier shoegaze band, Brief Candles, doesn’t seem to be in too much of a hurry to release a follow-up to their towering 2006 release, They Live We Sleep. They’ve been plucking away at it in the studio for some time no,Today more

Aug 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

