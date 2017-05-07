Irish
Little Gem with Milwaukee Irish Arts
Elaine Murphy’s Little Gem has the humor and pacing of a delightful, little Irish indie film. It’s not. It’s a stage narrative woven together from three alternating monologues. Each monologue is told from the perspective of a woman of a different .. more
May 7, 2017 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Frogwater at the Oconomowoc Art Center
Since 1997, the duo John and Susan Nicholson known as Frogwater has been offering their hometown of Milwaukee a solid repertoire of Celtic music generously mixed with bluegrass, blues and country styles alongside unique original material. This WAM.. more
Mar 11, 2015 10:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Fighting Hunger in Wisconsin
For 11 years, Milwaukee’s volunteer-driven art auction Feed Your Soul has helped raise funds for Feeding America EasternWisconsin by auctioning off decorated bowls and artwork. Every $1 donatedto Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin provides five m.. more
Oct 27, 2014 5:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Auditions for Carrie: The Musical
It’sa Stephen King book about a girl who uses telekinesis to exact revenge on herhigh school. Perfect subject for a musical, right? Actually, it was only abouta dozen years after the publication of the book that the story was adapted intomusic.. more
Jul 25, 2014 9:12 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Art/Music/Performance Night At The Quasimondo
Saturday, March 30th sees an eclectic mix of variety making it to the stage of the Quasi Mondo's space at The Fortress on 101 East Pleasant Street. Performances include Qausi Mondo itself, an act known only as "Friends With Bacon," Jessie Miller, .. more
Mar 28, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Pogues
Coupling the rough-hewn spirit of an Irish session with the rough and tumble energy of punk rock seems almost obvious now. When The Pogues first tried it in the early ’80s, it was a revelation. The Irish-British band’s signature more
Jan 18, 2013 3:11 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
McKiernan’s Dash of Irish
Although the hours at McKiernan’s (2066 S. 37th St.) had been erratic at first, the bar is now on a consistent schedule, including lunch. Located on a quiet street in a residential neighborhood, you have to know where to find it more
Dec 27, 2012 4:43 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Acclaimed Comedy of the Bible Outdoors
Taken at face value the King James bible is . . . . really difficult to take seriously for all kinds of reasons. the fact that people use it to justify those things that they justify is also kind of silly. So it makes the perfect basis for co.. more
Aug 20, 2012 11:06 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
UWM's John Gleeson Speaks Up for Irish
John Gleeson believes in the Irish language. “The language contains, as Joyce said, the conscience, memory... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn A&E Feature
The Chieftains
If the parallels weren't already evident, famed Irish folk band The Chieftains make it perfectly clear on Voice of Ages that Celtic music and U.S. folk, especially in its currently commercially palatable Americana guise, share more than a f... more
Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Irish with Surprises
It's hard to believe that County Clare and its Irish pub fare were once a bit of a novelty here. Now Irish restaurants with names like Mo's, Mulligan's and Brocach seem to be everywhere in Milwaukee. More continue to open. One of the more r... more
Jul 28, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
PODCAST: An Interview With Michael Cotey about Youngblood's APOLOGY pt. 1
Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood’s production of An Apology. He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It’s kind of an interesting.. more
May 24, 2011 8:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wiz Khalifa w/ Young Shotz
With a weed-mellowed flow reminiscent of a more alert, less introspective Kid Cudi, Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa has succeeded where most blog rappers have not: translating his early critical acclaim and underground buzz into genuine more
Jan 21, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ice Fishing Onstage In Elm Grove
There’s something about Elm Grove in Winter that kind of feels like north eastern Wisconsin. There’s just a little bit more open space than there is in Milwaukee. There’s just a little bit more room between the buildings. Thursday night there wa.. more
Jan 15, 2011 6:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Free Hot Flashes with Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Wisconsin has a strange dynamic for creative types. Those born in the general area often leave for some time . . . sometimes leaving for good (Houdini, Willem DaFoe,) sometimes coming back and managing to make a fairly decent living. After bounc.. more
Sep 13, 2010 1:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Warped Cast 2.0
Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has taken the idea of “shadow casting” movies—acting them out a la The Rocky Horror Picture Show —to new extremes, giving the midnight movie treatment to flicks like Clue and Jurass more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fractured Tales of Milwaukee’s East Side: A True Story About the Germans, the Poles, the Irish, the Jews, the Italians, and the Greeks (AuthorHouse), by Thelma “Queen Tillie” Kamuchey and Jim “Rabbi” Hanley
During the 1960s the East Side became Milwaukee’s hipster mecca; before then, it was a typical, closely packed working-class neighborhood. Jim Hanley and Thelma Kamuchey, children growing up on the East Side in the 1940s and ’50s, recount t... more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Lynching in Milwaukee
As Robert Wells, author of This Is Milwaukee, explains it, on the night of Sept. 6, 1861, This Is Milwaukee ,Milwaukee Color more
Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 2 Comments
Numb Nuts: Why I Don't Recommend Desensitizers & Other ‘Enhancers’
My first job out of college was working for anonprofit in Washington, D.C., that focused I recentlyreceived a question via Facebook about whether or not I could recommend alibid ,SEXPress more
Oct 29, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Brief Candles w/ Gospel Gossip
Milwaukee’s premier shoegaze band, Brief Candles, doesn’t seem to be in too much of a hurry to release a follow-up to their towering 2006 release, They Live We Sleep. They’ve been plucking away at it in the studio for some time no,Today more
Aug 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee