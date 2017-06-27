RSS

Odd Duck’s Melissa Buchholz and Ross Bachhuber discuss their favorite Bay View restaurants. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:12 PM Dining Out

Several new restaurants have opened this past month in Milwaukee, including Maison, Donut Squad, The Laughing Taco, Bowls, Yokohama. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:02 PM Dining Out

Photo courtesy John Buchel, Maxie's Southern ComfortIs there anything better in life than a little smoked meatat the end of summer? Milwaukeeans love their barbecue just as much as theirfish fries, with new restaurants and food trucks popping up.. more

Sep 2, 2016 2:45 PM Brew City Booze 8 Comments

Chef-Owner Aaron Patin of Iron Grate BBQ is sending smoke signals up for a new style of “Milwaukee BBQ.” He even goes as far as developing a cut off the rib called the “Milwaukee rib” with pork belly still attached to the bone for a m... more

Mar 1, 2016 3:52 PM Dining Out

Hawthorne Coffee Roasters offers java expertise; a quirky, comfortable ambiance; and superb light and dark roasts. more

Feb 2, 2016 2:56 PM Eat/Drink

Photo Courtesy Alobos Life, Flickr CCEven with the holidays thrown in there, it's been a busycouple months since my last restaurant and bar news update. Apparently,holidays and cold weather don't keep MKE business owners down. H.. more

Jan 15, 2016 5:57 PM Brew City Booze

Fresh from introducing his modern-day-Satchmo shtick to the world—or at least the HBO-subscribing world—on the series “Treme,” the ever-smiling, Bud-swigging, pot-smoking barbecue master and trumpet-slinging bandleader that couldn& more

Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Greg Graffin is an accomplished academic, having earned a Ph.D. from Cornell University and a highly respected position as lecturer in evolutionary science at UCLA. Students of rock music, however, know this man not as an evolutionist, but ... more

Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Books

