Iron Horse Hotel
Where They Eat: Joshua Rogers, Executive Chef, Smyth
Iron Horse Hotel’s Smyth Restaurant’s Executive Chef Joshua Rogers shares his love of Bavette la Boucherie. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out
Where to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Milwaukee
Here are some of the parties, drink specials and live music going on at area bars on March 17. more
Mar 15, 2017 1:37 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 2 Comments
The Crowd Got Fed at Radio Milwaukee's Annual SoundBites Fundraiser
As a music writer I’m used to being spoiled withfree tickets to concerts, festivals and other events that I’d happily shell outmy own money for. No event makes me feel more pampered, though, thatRadio Milwaukee’s annual SoundBites fundraiser, a.. more
Feb 10, 2017 5:11 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
‘Open Tables’ Milwaukee Premiere Coming to Iron Horse Hotel
Jan 30, 2017 6:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Party Like it's 1933
December 5 marks the 83rd anniversary of the repeal of the 18th amendment, aka the end of Prohibition. If you're in the mood to celebrate, here are some spots you can find like-minded friends. more
Dec 1, 2016 12:27 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Area Bars Serve Up Special Holiday Drinks
Once November rolls around, everything starts exudingholiday spirit, including drink lists. So whether you're looking for somethingwarm and full of cinnamon, or something stronger so you can put up with yourin-laws, there's a holiday drink .. more
Nov 17, 2016 7:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Food
Nov 17, 2016 10:08 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Nine Spooky Halloween Events in Milwaukee
There are so many Halloween events in Milwaukeethat it’s downright frightening. Here’s hoping this list narrows down youroptions.Yappy HalloweenTheIron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.) invites people to take their love ofdressing up.. more
Oct 19, 2016 3:47 PM Jack Fennimore Around MKE
Milwaukee Area Oktoberfest 2016 Events
Lacey Muszynski shares some of the best Oktoberfest celebrations coming up in the Milwaukee area. more
Sep 30, 2016 11:45 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Gallery Night and Day
The final Gallery Night and Day of 2015 takes place Oct. 16-17. more
Oct 13, 2015 6:31 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Beer Lab at the Iron Horse
Smyth in the IronHorse Hotel is hosting the first of a series of chef and brewery collaborationdinners on Monday, April 13. Beer Co.-Lab features a multicourse dinner andbeer pairings prepared by Justin Carlisle of Ardent, Joe Muench of Story H.. more
Apr 10, 2015 4:39 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
This Weekend’s Holiday Festivities
Holiday events can never start too soon in Milwaukee and the Shepherd has put together a list offun activities going on Dec. 5-7. Stay tuned during the rest of December forupdates on the season’s happenings!Friday, Dec. 5ThinkstockHistoric .. more
Dec 3, 2014 8:45 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 1 Comments
Tonight's Halloween Events in Milwaukee
On Friday, Oct. 31, check out the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) for Ghosts Under Glass, a not-too-spooky night of trick-or-treating, face painting, costume contests and crafts. This Domes fundraiser is only $8 for adults and $5 for you.. more
Oct 31, 2014 4:49 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Get Along Little Doggies
Can’t we all just get along? In Milwaukee, we can! We’ve made great strides in how our Straight and LGBT communities treat, support and watch out for one another more
Sep 17, 2014 1:33 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Birth at UWM for Labor Day
TheZulu Birth Project is a multinationalinitiative to reach across time and borders to share ancient birthing practicesin support of mothers-to-be. Through a series of workshops andconsciousness-raising events, they are looking to share the an.. more
Aug 10, 2014 4:28 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
New Menu at Smyth
Over the past several years Milwaukee has been blessed to see an ever-increasing number of “casual fine dining” establishments, places where the food is elevated and the service is top notch, yet the environment is relaxed more
Jul 1, 2014 1:20 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
RadioMilwaukee's SoundBites Fundraiser Paired Exquisite Food with Tasteful Music
It’s not exactly news that sound shapes the way we perceivefood. Restaurant owners have long understood that ambiance, including acoustics,can have nearly as much impact on the dining experience as food itself. Mostly theeffect was thought to b.. more
Apr 4, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: April 3 - 9
Food and wine tastings are a dime a dozen around the city, as are food and beer tastings. For its annual SoundBites fundraiser, though, 88Nine RadioMilwaukee has more
Apr 2, 2014 4:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Issue of the Week: Will Milwaukee Profit from a New Bradley Center?
On Monday, Marquette University and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sponsored a conference on the future of the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The business community wants a new or a greatly expanded facility so that the city more
Apr 11, 2013 6:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: BUILD Moto Mentor Program Volunteers
Founded in 2011 by Tim Dixon, owner of The Iron Horse Hotel, the BUILD Moto Mentor Program addresses the lack of skilled trades curriculum in area high schools. Dixon saw an exciting opportunity to expose youth to the more
Apr 11, 2013 6:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso