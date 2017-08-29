RSS

Iron Horse Hotel

Iron Horse Hotel’s Smyth Restaurant’s Executive Chef Joshua Rogers shares his love of Bavette la Boucherie. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:41 PM Dining Out

Here are some of the parties, drink specials and live music going on at area bars on March 17. more

Mar 15, 2017 1:37 PM Brew City Booze 2 Comments

As a music writer I’m used to being spoiled withfree tickets to concerts, festivals and other events that I’d happily shell outmy own money for. No event makes me feel more pampered, though, thatRadio Milwaukee’s annual SoundBites fundraiser, a.. more

Feb 10, 2017 5:11 PM On Music

Jan 30, 2017 6:23 PM Around MKE

December 5 marks the 83rd anniversary of the repeal of the 18th amendment, aka the end of Prohibition. If you're in the mood to celebrate, here are some spots you can find like-minded friends. more

Dec 1, 2016 12:27 AM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

Once November rolls around, everything starts exudingholiday spirit, including drink lists. So whether you're looking for somethingwarm and full of cinnamon, or something stronger so you can put up with yourin-laws, there's a holiday drink .. more

Nov 17, 2016 7:48 PM Food

Nov 17, 2016 10:08 AM Brew City Booze

There are so many Halloween events in Milwaukeethat it’s downright frightening. Here’s hoping this list narrows down youroptions.Yappy HalloweenTheIron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.) invites people to take their love ofdressing up.. more

Oct 19, 2016 3:47 PM Around MKE

Lacey Muszynski shares some of the best Oktoberfest celebrations coming up in the Milwaukee area. more

Sep 30, 2016 11:45 AM Brew City Booze

The final Gallery Night and Day of 2015 takes place Oct. 16-17. more

Oct 13, 2015 6:31 PM Visual Arts

Smyth in the IronHorse Hotel is hosting the first of a series of chef and brewery collaborationdinners on Monday, April 13. Beer Co.-Lab features a multicourse dinner andbeer pairings prepared by Justin Carlisle of Ardent, Joe Muench of Story H.. more

Apr 10, 2015 4:39 PM Around MKE

Holiday events can never start too soon in Milwaukee and the Shepherd has put together a list offun activities going on Dec. 5-7. Stay tuned during the rest of December forupdates on the season’s happenings!Friday, Dec. 5ThinkstockHistoric .. more

Dec 3, 2014 8:45 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

On Friday, Oct. 31, check out the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) for Ghosts Under Glass, a not-too-spooky night of trick-or-treating, face painting, costume contests and crafts. This Domes fundraiser is only $8 for adults and $5 for you.. more

Oct 31, 2014 4:49 PM Around MKE

Can’t we all just get along? In Milwaukee, we can! We’ve made great strides in how our Straight and LGBT communities treat, support and watch out for one another more

Sep 17, 2014 1:33 AM Hear Me Out

TheZulu Birth Project is a multinationalinitiative to reach across time and borders to share ancient birthing practicesin support of mothers-to-be. Through a series of workshops andconsciousness-raising events, they are looking to share the an.. more

Aug 10, 2014 4:28 AM Theater

Over the past several years Milwaukee has been blessed to see an ever-increasing number of “casual fine dining” establishments, places where the food is elevated and the service is top notch, yet the environment is relaxed more

Jul 1, 2014 1:20 AM Dining Preview

It’s not exactly news that sound shapes the way we perceivefood. Restaurant owners have long understood that ambiance, including acoustics,can have nearly as much impact on the dining experience as food itself. Mostly theeffect was thought to b.. more

Apr 4, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

Food and wine tastings are a dime a dozen around the city, as are food and beer tastings. For its annual SoundBites fundraiser, though, 88Nine RadioMilwaukee has more

Apr 2, 2014 4:52 PM This Week in Milwaukee

On Monday, Marquette University and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sponsored a conference on the future of the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The business community wants a new or a greatly expanded facility so that the city more

Apr 11, 2013 6:08 PM Expresso

Founded in 2011 by Tim Dixon, owner of The Iron Horse Hotel, the BUILD Moto Mentor Program addresses the lack of skilled trades curriculum in area high schools. Dixon saw an exciting opportunity to expose youth to the more

Apr 11, 2013 6:01 PM Expresso

