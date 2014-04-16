Iron Horse
Boris and Doris On the Town
Knees Galore: There were kilts a-plenty at the 17th annual Kirkin’ of the Tartan at the Cathedral Church of All Saints, where Dean Kevin Carroll welcomed Scots celebrating their heritage. The more
Apr 16, 2014 1:35 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Movie Madness: Opening night of the fifth annual Milwaukee Film Festival brought out the usual cast of a thousand-plus. After the initial film, Break Up Man, cinema fans flooded Discovery World more
Oct 3, 2013 12:38 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Epitome of Elegance: The beautifully renovated Milwaukee County Historical Society was a perfect setting for Ten Chimneys’ 10th anniversary gala. Lynn Fontanne, Alfred Lunt and Joe Garton—the latter credited with saving more
May 15, 2013 12:32 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
The Dog Days of Dining on Milwaukee Patios
Nothing beats lounging in the sun, breathing in the fresh air and enjoying decadent table scraps provided by a loved one... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Nastassia Putz A&E Feature 3 Comments
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
Art lovers andnostalgists stopped by the “renovated” Sydney Hih for the grand If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their ,Boris Doris on the town more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Laura Veirs
Laura Veirs writes tender songs that sway and complement her delicate voice. Often referr The Crane Wife ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
May 8 - May 14
DeVotchKa,This Week in Milwaukee more
May 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments