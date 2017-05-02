RSS

Iron Maiden

If you like your heavy metal delivered with an old-school punch, you need to know about The Unity. Helloween, Deep Purple and Symphony X collide on The Unity’s self-titled debut, which throbs with a dozen songs all six members had a hand in... more

May 2, 2017 1:33 PM Album Reviews

For more than 20 years now, New Jersey punk stalwarts Electric Frankenstein have been tenaciously plying their trade, persevering through shifting trends, personnel shake-ups and label changes. They have remained resolutely underground... more

Jun 2, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

<p> British heavy metal stalwarts Iron Maiden will return to Milwaukee for a headlining show at Summerfest\'s Marcus Amphitheater on Wednesday, July 4, with opener Alice Cooper, the festival announced this morning. This will be the band\'s first a.. more

Feb 17, 2012 1:00 PM On Music

T.I.'s latest record, King Uncaged, was supposed to be released today, but as with so many anticipated rap albums, its release was delayed. So what are we left with for new releases this week? A whole lot of rough and forgettable discs, but none o.. more

Aug 17, 2010 2:08 PM On Music

Comparisons between Luna Mortis singer Mary Zimmer and Evanescence’s Amy Lee are inevitable, given that both women are stoic brunettes with soaring voices who front gothy hard-rock bands, but one listen to Luna Mortis’ latest album, The Abs... more

Sep 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

