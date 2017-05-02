Iron Maiden
The Unity: The Unity (Steamhammer/SPV)
If you like your heavy metal delivered with an old-school punch, you need to know about The Unity. Helloween, Deep Purple and Symphony X collide on The Unity’s self-titled debut, which throbs with a dozen songs all six members had a hand in... more
May 2, 2017 1:33 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Electric Frankenstein w/ Chief and Black Actress @ Frank's Power Plant
For more than 20 years now, New Jersey punk stalwarts Electric Frankenstein have been tenaciously plying their trade, persevering through shifting trends, personnel shake-ups and label changes. They have remained resolutely underground... more
Jun 2, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Iron Maiden to Headline The Marcus Amphitheater
<p> British heavy metal stalwarts Iron Maiden will return to Milwaukee for a headlining show at Summerfest\'s Marcus Amphitheater on Wednesday, July 4, with opener Alice Cooper, the festival announced this morning. This will be the band\'s first a.. more
Feb 17, 2012 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Brian Wilson Murders Gershwin
T.I.'s latest record, King Uncaged, was supposed to be released today, but as with so many anticipated rap albums, its release was delayed. So what are we left with for new releases this week? A whole lot of rough and forgettable discs, but none o.. more
Aug 17, 2010 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Luna Mortis w/ Epicurean, Thurstor and Undisidid
Comparisons between Luna Mortis singer Mary Zimmer and Evanescence’s Amy Lee are inevitable, given that both women are stoic brunettes with soaring voices who front gothy hard-rock bands, but one listen to Luna Mortis’ latest album, The Abs... more
Sep 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pushed To the Margins, Finally
